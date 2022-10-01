ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

No. 3 Nebraska Volleyball Rolls Rutgers

By Kaleb Henry
 2 days ago

The Huskers remain undefeated in Big Ten play

A no-doubter for the top-ranked team in the Big Ten Conference.

No. 3 Nebraska volleyball steamrolled Rutgers in a sweep Friday: 25-13, 7, 15.

After underperforming at the service line in nearly every match to date, the Huskers got the ship righted in Piscataway. Nebraska served up 12 aces, led by Lexi Rodriguez and Kennedi Orr with three each. Madi Kubik and Bekka Allick each had a pair as well.

Nebraska hit .405 while holding Rutgers to -0.012.

Whitney Lauenstein led the Huskers with 11 kills. Kubik was next with nine.

Orr and Anni Evans orchestrated the 6-2 with Nicklin Hames still sidelined. Orr has 17 assists while Evans added 11.

Next up is a Sunday match at Maryland.

