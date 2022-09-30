OIIM STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of O2Micro International Limited Is Fair to Shareholders

Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Here's Why This Dividend King Is a Buy
Shares of this drugmaker have far outpaced the S&P 500 index in 2022.
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.40, or +1.89%, to $21.55. Volume reached 49,850 shares, with price reaching a high of $21.551 and a low of $21.55. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Shoals Technologies Group Achieves Certification For Above Ground eMobility Charging Solutions.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Algorand (ALGO) and Fantom (FTM) holders buy into the Flasko (FLSK) presale anticipating huge returns
The potential for substantial investment returns is one of the main reasons many invest in cryptocurrencies. As a result, crypto investors are continuously looking for currencies that promise a 10x return on investment. It is difficult to find successful coins; you must choose between tried-and-true currencies with a track record...
Benzinga
ROSEN, Leading Investor Counsel, Encourages Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - WBD, DISCA, DISCB, DISCK
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who: (a) exchanged Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery") common stock DISCA DISCB DISCK for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ("Warner Bros.") common stock WBD pursuant to Discovery's February 4, 2022 Registration Statement on Form S-4 and Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 10, 2022; and/or (b) purchased shares of Warner Bros. common stock on the open market traceable to the Prospectus through the date of the filing of the complaint on September 23, 2022. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 22, 2022.
Benzinga
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Investors in Barclays PLC with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – BCS
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Barclays PLC BCS American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 22, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Barclays class action lawsuit. The Barclays class action lawsuit – captioned City of North Miami Beach Police Officers' and Firefighters' Retirement Plan v. Barclays PLC, No. 22-cv-08172 (S.D.N.Y.) – charges Barclays and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
Benzinga
Abbott Laboratories Deadline Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Abbott Laboratories To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Abbott...
Cannabis Conspiracy? As Weed Prices Plummet In Michigan, Big Operators Push Legislators To Stymy New Competitors
Michigan's largest marijuana operators are plotting an offensive to keep competitors from getting into the market as weed prices plummet, reported Crain’s Detroit. At the request of a lobbyist for some of the state's largest growers, the Legislative Service Bureau has drawn up new legislation to prohibit the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency from approving any new grower licenses, according to Crain’s.
Disney Analyst Slashes Profit Estimates To Factor In Content Sales Licensing Guidance, DTC Losses
Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Hold on Walt Disney Co DIS. For 4Q22, although she maintained the DIS revenue estimate at $21.2 billion (up 14% Y/Y), she cut the operating income estimate by 29% to $1.9 billion. The guidance reflects Content Sales Licensing & Other OI guidance of $100...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
Why Are LogicBio Therapeutics Shares Skyrocketing Today?
AstraZeneca Plc's AZN subsidiary, Alexion, has agreed to acquire LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC for $2.07 per share. Both boards have unanimously approved the transaction. Alexion plans to close the deal in four to six weeks, subject to the tender of at least a majority of the outstanding shares of LogicBio common stock.
Benzinga
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of OIIM, JVA, SLDB, and SGFY
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OIIM to FNOF Precious Honour Limited and Rim Peak Technology Limited. If you are an OIIM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact...
Bitcoin Falls, But Remains Above This Key Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded lower, but still managed to remain above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile fell below the important $1,300 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Going Public Through Reverse Merger With SilverSun Technologies
Rhodium Enterprises has agreed to merge with publicly traded tech firm SilverSun Technologies (SSNT), which will bring the mining company to U.S. public markets. It's no secret that miners have been struggling in recent markets thanks to the big plunge in bitcoin (BTC) prices. The bear market has also nearly closed the door on capital markets. Last week, Compute North, one of the largest mining hosting firms, filed for bankruptcy. Rhodium in January announced plans for an initial public offering in the $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion valuation range, but postponed those intentions just one week later.
Comments / 0