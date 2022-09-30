ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers basketball extends offer to Darrion Sutton

 2 days ago

Class of 2024 small forward Darrion Sutton received an offer this week from Rutgers basketball. This is his first offer from a Power Five school.

The Scarlet Knights are the first program from the Big Ten to offer the high school junior. The  6-foot-7, 170-pound forward also received an offer from St. John’s from the Big East this week.

247Sports has Sutton as a strong three-star recruit , and the No. 3 recruit out of Missouri in his class. He comes in at No. 28 for small forwards in the class of 2024. Sutton currently plays prep ball for Gateway City Elite and is a native of O’Fallon, Missouri. The prospect took to twitter to announce his offer.

Sutton does not currently have a ranking over at On3.com, but as his recruiting picks up so will his profile.

For Gateway City Elite, Sutton averaged 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game last season as a sophomore. He has continued to improve and grow physically and should continue to make some noise on the recruiting trail during this season.

Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

