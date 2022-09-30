ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers basketball the latest to offer Darius Adams

By Kyle Fisher
Class of 2025 combo guard Darius Adams received an offer this week from Rutgers basketball. This latest offer is the second offer from a Power Five conference for Adams.

The Scarlet Knights are the first Big Ten program to offer Adams. The 6-foor-3, 150-pound guard from Manasquan high school (Manasquan, NJ) also holds offers from Syracuse, St. Johns, Seton Hall, and Fordham.

A four-star recruit according to 247Sports and the No. 1 prospect in New Jersey according to On3 Consensus , Adams averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this past season in high school. He projects as a strong three-point shooter and he continues to work on beating players off the dribble and handling the ball through pressure.

Rutgers has shown steady improvement from their guards under the tutelage of head coach Steve Pikiell and by the time Adams is ready for college, there will be a need on the Scarlet Knights at guard. The New Jersey native would be a perfect fit for Rutgers.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

