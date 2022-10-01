Read full article on original website
One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed […]
KCCI.com
Two people transported to hospital after car crashes into house on Douglas Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two people have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after two cars were involved in a crash. One of those cars crashed into a house on Douglas Avenue. Des Moines police and the fire department responded to the crash.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
One Injured Following Moped Vs Vehicle Crash in Perry Friday
A moped versus vehicle crash resulted in one injury Friday evening in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, the incident happened at 4:54pm on Willis Avenue near the intersection with 10th Street. After the vehicles struck each other, the juvenile operator of the moped suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The police department adds the crash was determined to be a no fault incident and there will not be citations issued.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines teen arrested for allegedly assaulting mother
A West Des Moines teenager was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting his mother in the home. Karrington Dee Maconwilborn, 19, of 6201 E. P. True Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
Early morning house fire in Iowa determined to be arson, investigators say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — An early morning house fire on Sunday is believed to have been caused by arson, the Fort Dodge Fire Department said. The fire department responded to reports of a possible house fire around 1:53 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street. According to reports, flames were visible from the Kenyon […]
Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun out as police approached him on Iowa street
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man police say pulled out a gun as they approached him on Court Avenue early Sunday morning has been arrested. Officers on foot patrol in the Court Avenue entertainment district were responding after hearing gunfire just after 2:00 a.m., said Sgt. Paul Parizek. As they approached the 2nd Avenue and […]
kniakrls.com
One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14
One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly stabs Carlisle man, assaults woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a Carlisle man with a 14-inch knife and assaulted and threatened to kill the mother of his own children. Abdul Rub Jalali, 55, of 2105 S.E. First St., West Des Moines, was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and first-degree harassment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Motorcycle Accident Seriously Injures Driver in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A motorcycle accident on I-35 north of Eagleville left two Iowa residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year old John Gomez of Des Moines was driving the motorcycle southbound on I-35, 8 miles north of Eagleville around 12:30 Friday afternoon when he crested a hill and struck and unknown object in the roadway. The motorcycle overturned on its side ejecting Gomez and his passenger, 52-year old Kimberly Gomez, also from Des Moines.
kjan.com
Ambulance struck by a hit-and-run pickup in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of striking an ambulance in Atlantic, Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 4:27-p.m. at 10th and Olive Streets, when an out of town ambulance was hit by a white, short bed, crew cab style Chevy or GMC pickup truck.
kttn.com
Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35
The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
kniakrls.com
Motorcycle Accident North of Knoxville
A motorcycle accident north of Knoxville delayed traffic and resulted in a detour being put into place while rescue crews were on scene. Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies assisted. No other information has been released.
3 News Now
Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman was arrested Friday on a charge of child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. Twyla Schiebel, 31, was arrested on the charge, filed Monday, and taken to Polk County Jail, television station WHO 13 reported.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines men face drug charges after bad turn at Jordan Creek
Two Des Moines men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night near the Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines after they allegedly turned left at a no-left-turn sign. Herschel Thomas Davis, 69, of 1120 Geil Ave., Des Moines, was charged with controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in the hospital and another man has been arrested following a stabbing in West Des Moines. West Des Moines Police responded to a report of a stabbing near 60th Street and Vista Drive around 11:52 p.m. Saturday. Police say they arrived...
KCCI.com
Newton police search for suspect in gas station stabbing
Police in Newton are looking for the man they say stabbed another person inside of a gas station Thursday night. Police say it happened at the Git N Go on 1st Avenue West. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and the man who did it drove away. The victim,...
theperrynews.com
Adel man slams door on cops after allegedly strangling wife
An Adel man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly strangling his wife and slamming the door in the face of Adel police. Nathan John Shanks, 43, of 1805 Main St., Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, obstruction of emergency communications and interference with officials acts.
