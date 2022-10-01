ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees’ Zack Britton exits after wild pitch in third game back from IL

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Zack Britton’s chances of making the playoff roster after undergoing UCL surgery just over a year ago may have come to an end Friday, when the left-hander was removed from his outing in the sixth inning after throwing a wild pitch and a visit from the training staff.

Britton had walked five in just 2/3 of an inning in his two appearances since coming back and then walked the first batter he faced Friday against Baltimore, Gunnar Henderson.

After Britton fell behind the next hitter, pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and catcher Jose Trevino went to the mound, but two pitches later, Britton threw a ball to the backstop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxJzI_0iHSuF9x00
Zack Britton exits in the sixth inning.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5i8c_0iHSuF9x00
Zack Britton was making just his third appearance back from the IL.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Aaron Boone and trainer Tim Lentych came out and after a brief chat, Britton was pulled from the game, replaced by Ron Marinaccio.

Prior to the game, Boone said Britton needed to work on his command, but added the 34-year-old had good arm speed and felt healthy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Camden Chat

Friday night game thread: @ Yankees, 7:05 pm

Good news for all you out-of-town fans, tonight’s game is the MLB.tv free game of the day! I suspect that as long as Aaron Judge hasn’t hit his 62nd home run, that will be the case. If that is true, let’s hope you get to see every game this weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge home run chase: Yankees slugger stuck on No. 61 as Orioles avoid strikes

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge remains on 61 home runs after going 0 for 2 with two walks and a hit-by-pitch Saturday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles (NY 8, BAL 0). Judge tied Roger Maris' American League single-season record this past Wednesday. He is 1 for 4 with four walks (one intentional) and the hit-by-pitch since his 61st homer.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Zack Britton
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy