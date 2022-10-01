Yankees’ Zack Britton exits after wild pitch in third game back from IL

Zack Britton’s chances of making the playoff roster after undergoing UCL surgery just over a year ago may have come to an end Friday, when the left-hander was removed from his outing in the sixth inning after throwing a wild pitch and a visit from the training staff.

Britton had walked five in just 2/3 of an inning in his two appearances since coming back and then walked the first batter he faced Friday against Baltimore, Gunnar Henderson.

After Britton fell behind the next hitter, pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and catcher Jose Trevino went to the mound, but two pitches later, Britton threw a ball to the backstop.

Zack Britton exits in the sixth inning. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Zack Britton was making just his third appearance back from the IL. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Aaron Boone and trainer Tim Lentych came out and after a brief chat, Britton was pulled from the game, replaced by Ron Marinaccio.

Prior to the game, Boone said Britton needed to work on his command, but added the 34-year-old had good arm speed and felt healthy.