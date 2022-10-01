Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison
ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the...
klcc.org
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
kezi.com
Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
KCBY
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
Brothers arrested by Salem Police for alleged involvement in late August shooting
Two brothers were arrested Tuesday for a Salem shooting incident that happened in August.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PROBATION VIOLATION AFTER RIDING BIKE OVERNIGHT
A late-night bicycle ride led to a Roseburg man going to jail. A Roseburg Police report said Thursday just after 12:20 a.m. the 29-year old was allegedly seen riding his bike without lighting equipment in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street downtown. The suspect was known to be wanted by his parole officer. He was detained and held without bail for a probation violation.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER TRYING TO ESCAPE
A fugitive was jailed for a warrant after trying to escape from Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 11:30 a.m. the 27-year old was seen riding a bicycle on Northeast Chestnut Street and an officer knew he had a felony warrant. The officer attempted to conduct a stop but the man continued to ride away. The suspect attempted to ride his bicycle down the embankment of the railroad tracks, but he wrecked and flew over his handlebars, at which point he was detained.
kezi.com
Lebanon men arrested in connection with shooting in Salem
LEBANON, Ore. -- Two Lebanon brothers are in jail after being arrested in connection with an August shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported. According to SPD, the shooting took place on August 28 at about 11 p.m. Police said two men, later identified as Israel Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, who are brothers, approached a woman in front of her home who was talking with a friend. Police said words were exchanged, and one or both of the brothers shot at the woman. Police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated for her injuries.
Woman calls 911, hides phone, leads deputies to alleged kidnapper
A Salem woman called 911 Wednesday evening and secretly led Marion County officials to her and the man that allegedly kidnapped her.
KTVZ
McKenzie Bridge woman killed when semi rear-ends car, closing Hwy. 126 for 6 hours
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A McKenzie Bridge resident was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening when a driver stopped to turn into a driveway on Highway 126 was rear-ended by a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Sunday. Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6...
kezi.com
Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5
WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on...
kezi.com
Springfield woman rescued from South Sister
SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
Photos released of vehicle that allegedly struck OSU student
As the investigation continues in the hit-and-run crash involving an Oregon State University student, the Corvallis Police Department on Thursday released photos of the suspect vehicle.
KTVL
Man detained by three Curry County residents pleads guilty to attempted arson
CURRY COUNTY — A man who was detained by three Curry County residents has pleaded guilty to attempting to start two wildfires and will spend one year in state prison. 3I-year-old Trennon Ray Smith of Veneta amended his plea on Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to court documents. Smith's arrest...
yachatsnews.com
Nearly two years after sensational Waldport homicide, outside judge will see if prosecutors and defense attorneys can agree on plea, sentence for accused killer
Mark and Christine Campbell were asleep in their apartment overlooking Crestview Golf Course early the morning of Dec. 6, 2020, when she heard a noise from the vacant apartment next door. Christine Campbell returned to their bedroom, alerted her husband but he fell back to sleep. She went to look...
kezi.com
One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
focushillsboro.com
Police Certificates Of Officers Will Be Canceled If The State Board Votes To Do So
There have been allegations leveled against nearly a dozen law enforcement officers in the state of Oregon, including two who have served with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police. These allegations include allegations of theft and driving while under the influence of alcohol. The Department...
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
philomathnews.com
Motorist crashes on Highway 34 late Thursday night
A motorist traveling on Highway 34 left the roadway late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash with injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa said the local fire department was dispatched to the scene at 10:06 p.m. to find a vehicle with heavy damage on its side off the roadway. The crash occurred on the east side of the highway at Gray Creek Lane, which is roughly three miles southwest from the Highway 20/34 intersection.
philomathnews.com
Inmate found dead at Benton County Jail
A 51-year-old woman in custody at the Benton County Jail was found dead in a hallway on Monday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. BCSO reported that deputies discovered the woman unconscious in the main block hallway at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and immediately performed CPR but were unsuccessful in resuscitating her.
