ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison

ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR PROBATION VIOLATION AFTER RIDING BIKE OVERNIGHT

A late-night bicycle ride led to a Roseburg man going to jail. A Roseburg Police report said Thursday just after 12:20 a.m. the 29-year old was allegedly seen riding his bike without lighting equipment in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street downtown. The suspect was known to be wanted by his parole officer. He was detained and held without bail for a probation violation.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER TRYING TO ESCAPE

A fugitive was jailed for a warrant after trying to escape from Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 11:30 a.m. the 27-year old was seen riding a bicycle on Northeast Chestnut Street and an officer knew he had a felony warrant. The officer attempted to conduct a stop but the man continued to ride away. The suspect attempted to ride his bicycle down the embankment of the railroad tracks, but he wrecked and flew over his handlebars, at which point he was detained.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Lebanon men arrested in connection with shooting in Salem

LEBANON, Ore. -- Two Lebanon brothers are in jail after being arrested in connection with an August shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported. According to SPD, the shooting took place on August 28 at about 11 p.m. Police said two men, later identified as Israel Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, who are brothers, approached a woman in front of her home who was talking with a friend. Police said words were exchanged, and one or both of the brothers shot at the woman. Police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated for her injuries.
LEBANON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
kezi.com

Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5

WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Springfield woman rescued from South Sister

SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yachatsnews.com

Nearly two years after sensational Waldport homicide, outside judge will see if prosecutors and defense attorneys can agree on plea, sentence for accused killer

Mark and Christine Campbell were asleep in their apartment overlooking Crestview Golf Course early the morning of Dec. 6, 2020, when she heard a noise from the vacant apartment next door. Christine Campbell returned to their bedroom, alerted her husband but he fell back to sleep. She went to look...
WALDPORT, OR
kezi.com

One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
PLEASANT HILL, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
philomathnews.com

Motorist crashes on Highway 34 late Thursday night

A motorist traveling on Highway 34 left the roadway late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash with injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa said the local fire department was dispatched to the scene at 10:06 p.m. to find a vehicle with heavy damage on its side off the roadway. The crash occurred on the east side of the highway at Gray Creek Lane, which is roughly three miles southwest from the Highway 20/34 intersection.
PHILOMATH, OR
philomathnews.com

Inmate found dead at Benton County Jail

A 51-year-old woman in custody at the Benton County Jail was found dead in a hallway on Monday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. BCSO reported that deputies discovered the woman unconscious in the main block hallway at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and immediately performed CPR but were unsuccessful in resuscitating her.
BENTON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy