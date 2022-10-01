Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Students speak on internet issues on WCU campus
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In a technology dependent era, some students at William Carey University found this past Friday’s internet blackout less concerning. That morning, WCU had students and staff disconnect from the school wi-fi under the impression that their connection had been compromised. The news met with a...
WDAM-TV
Jones County compliance investigator named tops in state
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recognized this past weekend for its work in keeping sex offenders residing in Jones County in compliance with state regulations. Investigator Wesley Waites was named the 2022 Top Compliance Officer in the State of Mississippi by the Mississippi Department...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: William Carey University release statement regarding system outage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University continues to work on restoring campus, following a system outage Friday. WCU President Ben Burnett released a statement to students, faculty and staff Saturday afternoon regarding the incident. The statement reads as follows:. “On Friday morning, we experienced an incident that resulted in...
WDAM-TV
IHL to host listening sessions at USM Hattiesburg campus Monday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday is a big day for the University of Southern Mississippi, according to Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. Listening sessions concerning the USM presidential search will be hosted at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Joe Paul Theater at the Thad Cochran Center. Mississippi Institutions of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Laurel School District surpasses goals
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts throughout the Pine Belt strive for excellence. Scores continue to improve, reflecting the hard work by students and staff. The Mississippi Department of Education released its statewide 2022 Accountability Ratings just days ago, and the Laurel School District moved up two letter rankings, receiving a “C” rating.
WDAM-TV
Deen and Tate ‘End of Watch Ride’ raises funds to benefit police, scholarships
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 170 motorcycles and Jeeps took part in an annual memorial ride Saturday, which raises money in honor of Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, two Hattiesburg police officers killed in the line of duty seven years ago. The Deen & Tate “End of Watch Ride”...
an17.com
Mississippi man charged with hit and run after sideswiping police unit
Christopher Lozier, Jr., 30, of Carriere, Miss., turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office today (October 1). He admitted to being the driver of the 2012 gray Nissan Frontier that struck an STPSO unit on Sept. 28 while deputies were assisting State Police with a crash on I-59.
WDAM-TV
Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDAM-TV
Local author to start streaming service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt author is set to launch an online streaming program that will feature other other area writers. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss defense has been stout up front this season with 14 sacks through four games. It has much to do with depth – adding several Southeastern Conference transfers to the mix during the offseason, including a couple of big boys from Waynesboro. “Quentin...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. dances away the morning blues with students
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - School drop-offs are a bit different at Jones County elementary schools. As parents drop off their children, they’re greeted with smiles and a bit of dancing by teachers and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s just a good vibe to start your day,...
WDAM-TV
Amtrack platform upgraded in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel witnessed a little history being made Friday. A new and improved Amtrack platform was unveiled Friday before city officials and federal dignitaries. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Man pleads guilty in Jones Co. court on fondling charge
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is set for deportation after pleading guilty to fondling a child in Jones County. According to court documents, Diego Morales Ruiz changed his pea from “not guilty” to “guilty” for the charge of fondling in the Second Judicial District of Jones County in Laurel on Sept. 22. This follows a mistrial in August.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man who shot into girlfriend’s house in custody after 24-hour search by Mississippi deputies
A man described as “armed and dangerous” who reportedly shot into his girlfriend’s house has turned himself into law enforcement. Officials say Myrick Jones, 42, turned himself in at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility Saturday morning. Jones, from Taylorsville, was being sought by law enforcement for...
visithburg.org
Things To Do This Month in Hattiesburg
We've rounded up all the events happening in October to make planning one of the busiest months of the year a little easier! Happy fall, y'all. 2nd Annual Taste of the South Food Truck Festival in Downtown Hattiesburg. 42nd Annual Oktoberfest at Saint John Lutheran Church. Big Rip Classic Disc...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on numerous charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 22-year-old Hattiesburg man was taken into custody Thursday and charged with five crimes, including three counts of commercial burglary. Troy Johnson was taken into custody on Sept. 29 in the 100 block of North 32nd Avenue on an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
WDAM-TV
Methamphetamine in the Pine Belt, the evolution of an ongoing problem
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meth in Mississippi is a problem that has not gone away, but how users get the drug has changed. Early in the morning of Sept. 28, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for 103 grams of methamphetamine at a Laurel hotel. JCSD...
WDAM-TV
Forrest General Hospital hosts NICU reunion
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Saturday, doctors, nurses and other neo-natal intensive care staff at Forrest General Hospital got to see some familiar faces at the Hattiesburg Zoo. The NICU medical staff reunited with former patients they once cared for. Some patients were recent stays.Some had been discharged for several years.
Comments / 0