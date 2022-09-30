UNC football program to honor 1997 team on Saturday

When the UNC football program hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday , it will be a rainy but special day in Chapel Hill.

The program will honor the 25th anniversary of the 1997 team, hosting a reunion for that team throughout the weekend in Chapel Hill. The team will have dinner functions on Friday and a block of tickets for the game on Saturday.

That 1997 team was a special one with its “ bad to the bone ” moniker led by a defense that featured Greg Ellis, Dre Bly, Vonnie Holliday and Brian Simmons among others. That team went 11-1 including 7-1 in ACC play with the only loss coming to Florida State.

It would also be the final season for Mack Brown who led them to the Gator Bowl where they would eventually beat Virginia Tech 48-3:

Now, that team returns to Chapel Hill for the 25-year celebration and the rain won’t impact the party much, that’s for sure.

It’s good to see that 1997 team honored as it’s one of the all-time greats in UNC history.

