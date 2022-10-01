Giants coach has high praise for Justin Fields

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – As he conducted his final news conference before his team’s game against the Bears on Sunday at the Giants’ practice facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Brian Daboll made sure to mention his opposing quarterback.

While they’ve never been on the same team together, the New York coach had the opportunity to meet Justin Fields when he was in high school and got to know him years before their match-up on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“I recruited Justin, down in Georgia,” said Daboll, who was an assistant coach at Alabama that year under Nick Saban. “That was the year that he came out with (Jacksonville quarterback) Trevor (Lawrence) and they were both top-notch quarterbacks coming out of high school.

“He was an impressive, impressive player. We went and watched him, had a chance to meet with him when he came up on a visit, his family.”

It was there that he got to learn about the young quarterback and then eventually would watch him have success at Ohio State after a transfer from Georgia. Now in the NFL as the No. 1 quarterback for the Bears, Fields was quick to get praise from Daboll as he prepares to face him this Sunday.

“I have a lot of respect for him, I think he’s a very talented player, athletic, but he’s a good, young quarterback and I think he has a bright future,” said Daboll of Fields.

That’s some encouraging words from the coach as the second-year quarterback has endured a rough start to his second season in the NFL. Under first year coordinator Luke Getsy and a host of new receivers, Fields is 23-of-45 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions.

Daboll’s Giants face the Bears at MetLife Stadium at Noon central time.

