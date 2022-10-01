ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again

When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters

Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Veteran Kicker On Saturday

The football world is keeping a veteran NFL kicker in its thoughts and prayers this weekend. Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos will not play on Sunday against the Giants of New York. Santos has been ruled out due to "personal reasons." The NFL world is praying for the veteran kicker...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With Justin Fields playing poorly through the first four weeks of the season, people are starting to wonder who else the Bears have on the roster at quarterback. To give a perspective of where Fields and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Arlington Heights to Vote on Referendum Against Bears Stadium

Arlington Heights board to vote on stadium referendum originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Village of Arlington Heights will consider a petition on Monday night created in an attempt to prevent taxpayer subsidies to be used for the Chicago Bears stadium developments at Arlington Park. A libertarian group called...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to Retire on Monday

Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will retire on Monday. La Russa had one more year left on his contract. Nightengale reports there are plans for...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Stadium

As the Chicago Bears’ inch closer to moving from Soldier Field to suburban Arlington Heights, a critical vote about the team’s proposed new stadium is expected to take place Monday among Arlington Heights trustees during a Village Board Meeting.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Shut Out by Wild in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Blackhawks were shut out by the Minnesota Wild 3-0 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday in their fourth preseason game. 1. This was a fun night. Atmosphere was terrific. Pregame festivities were a big hit. Other than the result for Chicago fans, I thought this preseason game was a massive success. Hope this becomes a consistent thing moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?

Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

