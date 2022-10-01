Read full article on original website
Defund the police push, liberal policies driving Chicago business exodus, hurting poor the most: experts
Experts tell Fox News Digital that the defund the police movement has created a business exodus in Chicago that will hurt the most vulnerable communities the most.
103-year-old Sister Jean, the famed Chicago-area sports fan, throws first pitch at Cubs game
Sister Jean wore a custom No. 103 jersey as she completed an underhand toss to the Cubs' mascot, Clark.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
Former CTU President Karen Lewis receives honorary street in front of headquarters Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The street in front of the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters on the Near West Side will be renamed for Karen Lewis.That section of Carroll Avenue will be known as "Karen Lewis CTU Way."Lewis was the longtime CTU president who led a Chicago teachers' strike against former Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2012.Lewis died from brain cancer in 2021.
Evanston teen born with his intestines outside of his stomach now a star high school football player
EVANSTON, Ill. — Shannique Shelton recalls a moment from 15 years ago as if it happened 15 seconds ago. The Chicago teaching assistant was pregnant and had just completed her first ultrasound when the doctor abruptly left the room. When he returned, he had the image, and several concerns. “He goes, ‘Ms. Shelton?’ I said, […]
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
What does Chicago do better than ALL other big cities?
I'm not looking for purely subjective answers like 'food.' Chicago has great food but so doesn't a ton of other big cities. I'm looking for the 1 or 2 things that set Chicago apart on a national or international basis.
The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again
When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters
Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
Everything Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said after the Wisconsin win
MADISON, Wisc. — Illinois made a big statement on Saturday. The Illini left Madison with the first win at Camp Randall Stadium since 2002 in head coach Bret Bielema's return to Madison. Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) dominated the Badgers on the way to a 34-10 win. Here's what...
Cubs' David Ross Sings Willie Harris Praises as Manager Candidate
Ross sings Willie Harris praises as potential manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs manager David Ross offered a vote of confidence in his third-base coach, Willie Harris as a potential manager — whether that might be as a second-time candidate for the White Sox or any other team.
NFL World Praying For Veteran Kicker On Saturday
The football world is keeping a veteran NFL kicker in its thoughts and prayers this weekend. Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos will not play on Sunday against the Giants of New York. Santos has been ruled out due to "personal reasons." The NFL world is praying for the veteran kicker...
Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With Justin Fields playing poorly through the first four weeks of the season, people are starting to wonder who else the Bears have on the roster at quarterback. To give a perspective of where Fields and...
Arlington Heights to Vote on Referendum Against Bears Stadium
Arlington Heights board to vote on stadium referendum originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Village of Arlington Heights will consider a petition on Monday night created in an attempt to prevent taxpayer subsidies to be used for the Chicago Bears stadium developments at Arlington Park. A libertarian group called...
Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to Retire on Monday
Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will retire on Monday. La Russa had one more year left on his contract. Nightengale reports there are plans for...
Chicago Bears Stadium
As the Chicago Bears’ inch closer to moving from Soldier Field to suburban Arlington Heights, a critical vote about the team’s proposed new stadium is expected to take place Monday among Arlington Heights trustees during a Village Board Meeting.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Shut Out by Wild in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Blackhawks were shut out by the Minnesota Wild 3-0 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday in their fourth preseason game. 1. This was a fun night. Atmosphere was terrific. Pregame festivities were a big hit. Other than the result for Chicago fans, I thought this preseason game was a massive success. Hope this becomes a consistent thing moving forward.
earnthenecklace.com
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
How Quickly Can Cubs' Brennen Davis Help Big-League Team in 2023?
How quickly can Brennen Davis help Cubs in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Many expected top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis to make his big-league debut at some point in 2022 before a back injury sidelined him for most of the summer. Davis returned to the field in early...
Jason Heyward Sends Emotional Farewell to Cubs Fans
Chicago Cubs longtime outfielder Jason Heyward had kind words for Cubs fans as his time with the organization comes to a close.
