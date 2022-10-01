Penny Hardaway: Favorable IARP decision a 'fresh start' for Memphis basketball

Realis Sanders, positively beaming, surveyed the crowded lobby Friday evening inside Memphis ’ Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center.

The treasurer of the Memphis Rebounders Club couldn’t help it. As fans and supporters met and mingled at the booster organization’s annual Happy Hour Hoops event, Dashboard Confessional’s 2004 hit “Vindicated” pulsed through the speaker system. Sanders said he was inspired to add it to the playlist (which also included Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose” and other feelgood tunes) when he heard it earlier in the week.

“Happy days are ahead,” Sanders said.

Tigers coach Penny Hardaway sure hopes so. Speaking publicly for the first time since his program’s NCAA infractions case was closed Tuesday, Hardaway expressed relief and gratitude that the investigation – which began in November 2019 – is behind him. Memphis received a small fine and three years’ probation for multiple Level II and Level III violations, as determined by an Independent Accountability Resolution Process panel.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: Memphis Basketball Block Party replacing Memphis Madness this year

SIGN UP: Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

Hardaway found out Monday that a decision would be announced the following morning. He admitted he didn’t know what the outcome would be but he said he slept well.

“Because I just felt like I was standing on what was right, in my mind,” he said. “I wasn’t worried. I just believed we weren’t going to have anything happen to us. I just felt that in my heart. I was standing on what was right in my mind.”

Point guard Kendric Davis, who transferred to Memphis in April with the dark cloud of uncertainty hanging over the program, admitted doing so made him nervous.

“I knew I was going to face a lot of criticism. Like, ‘You decided to go there for your last year for that?’ ” said Davis. “In the back of my head, I’m like, ‘I came here to play in the (NCAA) Tournament.’ So, part of me was, like, scared, I’m gonna be honest. I’m just happy it’s over.”

Worried or not, Davis said his base knowledge of Hardaway’s character would be enough to convince the IARP’s Independent Resolutions Panel to absolve him of any wrongdoing.

“I trusted in it from day one or I wouldn’t be here,” said Davis. “I wasn’t surprised. We’ve got a great coach. A great human being. He does everything by the book. So we knew, as long as it was fair, we knew we would come out on top.”

Even though Hardaway avoided a suspension and the Tigers’ postseason opportunity was spared, the past two-plus years were punishment enough.

“Of course it did, for three years it hurt the program, because a lot of things were looming,” he said, confirming rival schools tried to use the investigation against Memphis on the recruiting trail. “Now, there’s no cloud and there’s no other school that can hold that over our heads to another kid.

“It’s a great feeling to know that the guys know we’re going in without any kind of negativity on our backs. That we’re staying together. The new staff is meshing with the guys. It feels like a fresh start.”

Senior point guard Alex Lomax is one of only three players, whose collegiate careers began prior to the initiation of the NCAA infractions case, still left on the Tigers’ roster.

“It’s like a big lift off our shoulders,” said Lomax. “When we first heard about the (investigation), it was something that had everybody’s brain scattering. We didn’t know much about what could possibly happen. But to know we’re in the clear, it’s a blessing just to know we can keep moving forward.”

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Penny Hardaway: Favorable IARP decision a 'fresh start' for Memphis basketball