Anderson County, TN

Stanley takes helm again at The Arc Anderson County

 2 days ago
They say you can't go home again, but Melanie Stanley disagrees. She has returned to the position of executive director for The Arc Anderson County. she held the position from 2003-2010 and returned to the agency in August

The Arc Anderson County is part of the national organization of The Arc, which is described in a news release as the largest organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families. It has a 70-year history of promoting and protecting the rights of people with I/DD and providing them the opportunity to live full, satisfying and self-determined lives as valued and contributing members of their communities, according to the release from the local organization.

The Arc Anderson County provides advocacy and support for people of all ages with I/DD. The agency serves Anderson, Morgan and Roane counties. The Arc Anderson County receives no state or federal money, the release stated. Day-to-day operational expenses depend on fundraising efforts and donations from the community.

If anyone would like to learn how they can support The Arc Anderson County through a donation or service, please contact Melanie Stanley at (865) 685-0159. The Arc Anderson County promotes and protects the human rights of people with I/DD and actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.

