Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City

Heat season starts in New York City on Oct. 1 00:26

NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City , meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.

When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.

Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.

Building owners not complying face fines.

Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.

As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.

Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.

Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.