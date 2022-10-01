Read full article on original website
Parks & Recreation
The Nixa Parks & Recreation Department manages all city parks facilities. It also organizes recreational programs, community events, and offers fitness center and aquatics memberships and passes. We offer lots of options for fun and recreation, so the only question is, “what are you up for?”
Resident Guide
We’re so glad you’re here! Whether Nixa’s your new hometown or you’ve lived here for years, we’ve provided a few resources that might come in handy!. Also, you can pick up a free paper copy of our New Resident Guide at Nixa City Hall, the Nixa Utilities Billing Office, or the Nixa Chamber of Commerce.
Business Concierge
Does your business need help navigating municipal government processes and legal red tape?. Thinking about starting a business or bringing your business to Nixa?. Want to have a single point of contact for all your business dealings with the city?. If your business needs help the first call you should...
Nixa Dog Park
This 4-acre park is located at 1137 Norton Rd. To enter the park, a Nixa Dog Park Pass will be required. The park features separate areas for small and large dogs. The Nixa Dog Park is open 7 am to 30 minutes after sunset daily. To purchase a Nixa Dog Park Pass, visit The X Center Monday-Friday, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm.
Remembering K9 Jannie
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Jannie. Jannie passed away on September 11, 2022 surrounded by those that loved her most. K9 Jannie will be laid to rest at Rivermonte Pet Cemetery in Springfield. As we mourn her passing, we want to thank...
Partner Agencies
Meet our amazing partner agencies! It is important to note that the City of Nixa municipal government has no oversight over these organizations. We do collaborate with and support these partner agencies and they provide vital services to our community.
Communications
The Communications department oversees all public communications on behalf of the city. In addition to monitoring the city’s social media channels daily, the Communications Department also manages media relations, creates digital and printed city publications, captures local photographs, and generates monthly newsletters with timely information. Want to be alerted...
Police Department
The men and women employed by the Nixa Police Department are honored to serve our residents, business owners, and visitors. We are committed to providing the highest level of service to the community we serve. Our department believes in the philosophy of community policing and is committed to strengthening the bonds of cooperation and support with the citizens that we have sworn to protect.
Administration
The municipal government administration includes the City Administrator, Assistant City Administrator, City Clerk’s office, and front desk staff at City Hall. The City Administrator is responsible for the city’s day-to-day operations and leads all department heads. The City Administrator reports directly to the Mayor and City Council. Two assistant city administrators help the City Administrator with management and oversight of the city departments, guiding our team through special projects and managing day-to-day operations.
Animal Control
Animal Control was established to enforce the care of our animal population within the city limits of Nixa. We are NOT dog catchers! We are here to be the voices for the animals that have none. We care for the safety and welfare of your pets. How We Work. We...
