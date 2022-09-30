ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Updated fantasy football rankings (PPR scoring) and cheat sheets: Week 4

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
It’s Week 4, and right now is the point where you realize whether you’re pretenders or contenders. Regardless of the end of the spectrum you’re on, we have the Fantasy Football Rankings to keep you ahead of the competition.

We consulted with our friends at TheHuddle.com, who have been helping fantasy players just like you win their leagues for over 2 decades. Check out TheHuddle.com’s top players in point-per-reception (PPR) fantasy football scoring for the upcoming weekend:

Fantasy football rankings – Week 4

Quarterback rankings

  1. Jalen Hurts, PHI vs. JAC – 34.0 projected points
  2. Josh Allen, BUF vs. BAL – 32.0
  3. Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. BUF – 30.5
  4. Justin Herbert, LAC vs. HOU – 23.5
  5. Patrick Mahomes, KC vs. TB – 22.5
  6. Jared Goff, DET vs. SEA – 22.0
  7. Marcus Mariota, ATL vs. CLE – 21.5
  8. Tom Brady, TB vs. KC – 21.0
  9. Carson Wentz, WAS vs. DAL – 21.0
  10. Aaron Rodgers, GB vs. NE – 20.5
  11. Matthew Stafford, LAR vs. SF – 20.5
  12. Jacoby Brissett, CLE vs. ATL – 20.5

Running back rankings

  1. Saquon Barkley NYG vs. CHI – 27.0 projected points
  2. Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. HOU – 23.0
  3. Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. TEN – 23.0
  4. Jamaal Williams, DET vs. SEA – 22.0
  5. Najee Harris, PIT vs. NYJ – 21.0
  6. Leonard Fournette, TB vs. KC – 19.0
  7. Khalil Herbert, CHI vs. NYG – 19.0
  8. Derrick Henry, TEN vs. IND – 18.0
  9. Nick Chubb, CLE vs. ATL – 18.0
  10. Dameon Pierce, HOU vs. LAC – 18.0
  11. Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. NO – 17.0
  12. Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. ARI – 16.0
  13. James Conner, ARI vs. CAR – 16.0
  14. James Robinson, JAC vs. PHI – 16.0
  15. Javonte Williams, DEN vs. LVR – 16.0
  16. Breece Hall, NYJ vs. PIT – 16.0
  17. Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. ATL – 15.0
  18. Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. DET – 15.0
  19. Rex Burkhead, HOU vs. LAC – 14.0
  20. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. WAS – 14.0
  21. Alvin Kamara, NO vs. MIN – 13.0
  22. Damien Harris, NE vs. GB – 13.0
  23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC vs. TB – 13.0
  24. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE vs. GB – 13.0

Wide receiver rankings

  1. Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. SF – 24.0 projected points
  2. Amari Cooper, CLE vs. ATL – 23.0
  3. Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. NYJ – 22.0
  4. CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. WAS – 22.0
  5. Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. TEN – 22.0
  6. Mike Evans, TB vs. KC – 21.0
  7. Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. DET – 21.0
  8. Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. BAL – 21.0
  9. A.J. Brown, PHI vs. JAC – 20.0
  10. Devonta Smith, PHI vs. JAC – 20.0
  11. Isaiah McKenzie, BUF vs. BAL – 19.0
  12. Deebo Samuel, SF vs. LAR – 19.0
  13. Robert Woods, TEN vs. IND – 18.0
  14. Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. LAC – 18.0
  15. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC vs. TB – 18.0
  16. Elijah Moore, NYJ vs. PIT – 18.0
  17. Josh Reynolds, DET vs. SEA – 17.0
  18. Richie James, NYG vs. CHI – 17.0
  19. Adam Thielen, MIN vs. NO – 15.0
  20. Allen Robinson, LAR vs. SF – 15.0
  21. Curtis Samuel, WAS vs. DAL – 15.0
  22. Christian Kirk, JAC vs. PHI – 15.0
  23. Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. MIN – 15.0
  24. Davante Adams, LVR vs. DEN – 14.0

Tight end rankings

  1. Travis Kelce, KC vs. TB – 22.0 projected points
  2. Mark Andrews, BAL vs. BUF – 21.0
  3. George Kittle, SF vs. LAR – 18.0
  4. Zach Ertz, ARI vs. CAR – 17.0
  5. T.J. Hockenson, DET vs. SEA – 17.0
  6. Darren Waller, LVR vs. DEN – 16.0
  7. Robert Tonyan, GB vs. NE – 15.0
  8. Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN vs. LVR – 13.0
  9. Kyle Pitts, ATL vs. CLE – 13.0
  10. Dawson Knox, BUF vs. BAL – 12.0
  11. David Njoku, CLE vs. ATL – 11.0
  12. Tyler Higbee, LAR vs. SF – 9.0

Place kicker rankings

  1. Brett Maher, DAL vs. WAS – 14.0 projected points
  2. Matt Prater, ARI vs. CAR – 11.0
  3. Ryan Succop, TB vs. KC – 11.0
  4. Dustin Hopkins, LAC vs. HOU – 11.0
  5. Chris Boswell, PIT vs. NYJ – 11.0
  6. Younghoe Koo, ATL vs. CLE – 11.0
  7. Matt Gay, LAR vs. SF – 11.0
  8. Cairo Santos, CHI vs. NYG – 10.0
  9. Mason Crosby, GB vs. NE – 9.0
  10. Justin Tucker, BAL vs. BUF – 9.0
  11. Jake Elliott, PHI vs. JAC – 9.0
  12. Daniel Carlson, LVR vs. DEN – 9.0

Defensive team rankings

  1. Packers vs. NE – 15.0 projected points
  2. Raiders vs. DEN – 14.0
  3. Rams vs. 49ers – 11.0
  4. Texans vs. LAC – 10.0
  5. Cowboys vs. WAS – 10.0
  6. Vikings vs. NO – 9.0
  7. Eagles vs. JAC – 8.0
  8. Giants vs. CHI – 8.0
  9. Steelers vs. NYJ – 8.0
  10. 49ers vs. LAR – 7.0
  11. Lions vs. SEA – 7.0
  12. Jaguars vs. PHI – 7.0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

