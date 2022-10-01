Read full article on original website
Business Concierge
Does your business need help navigating municipal government processes and legal red tape?. Thinking about starting a business or bringing your business to Nixa?. Want to have a single point of contact for all your business dealings with the city?. If your business needs help the first call you should...
Resident Guide
We’re so glad you’re here! Whether Nixa’s your new hometown or you’ve lived here for years, we’ve provided a few resources that might come in handy!. Also, you can pick up a free paper copy of our New Resident Guide at Nixa City Hall, the Nixa Utilities Billing Office, or the Nixa Chamber of Commerce.
Partner Agencies
Meet our amazing partner agencies! It is important to note that the City of Nixa municipal government has no oversight over these organizations. We do collaborate with and support these partner agencies and they provide vital services to our community.
Visitor Guide
Welcome to the only Nixa in the world! Nixa is perfectly situated between regional attractions in both Springfield and Branson, but there’s also plenty to do right here in town. Check out everything Nixa has to offer!. Restaurants, Venues, and More!. Dine. Shop. Entertainment. Parks, Trails Recreation & Open...
Report A Problem
What type of problem do you need to report? Please review the different forms we offer for different types of issues. Each of these buttons will take you directly to a page where you can file a report so we can begin to address the issue. Fix It Request (report...
Remembering K9 Jannie
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Jannie. Jannie passed away on September 11, 2022 surrounded by those that loved her most. K9 Jannie will be laid to rest at Rivermonte Pet Cemetery in Springfield. As we mourn her passing, we want to thank...
Nixa Dog Park
This 4-acre park is located at 1137 Norton Rd. To enter the park, a Nixa Dog Park Pass will be required. The park features separate areas for small and large dogs. The Nixa Dog Park is open 7 am to 30 minutes after sunset daily. To purchase a Nixa Dog Park Pass, visit The X Center Monday-Friday, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm.
Animal Control
Animal Control was established to enforce the care of our animal population within the city limits of Nixa. We are NOT dog catchers! We are here to be the voices for the animals that have none. We care for the safety and welfare of your pets. How We Work. We...
