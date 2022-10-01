ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Packing a punch: Ian brought flooding, downed trees and power outages to Cape Fear region

By Gareth McGrath, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 5 days ago

Rain bands from Hurricane Ian lashed Southeastern North Carolina Friday as storm-driven waves brought heavy surf and erosion woes to area beaches. The threat of tornadoes was a lurking threat for most of Friday, and flooded roads − especially near the coast − became increasingly treacherous as the storm drew closer.

But with Ian making landfall more than 100 miles to the south in South Carolina, the Wilmington area appeared to be set to miss a major beating from the weakening hurricane that had carved a path of destruction across Florida 36 hours earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqXP4_0iHSqs0600

Still, local officials warned residents to avoid any unneeded travel and be prepared to deal with downed vegetation and isolated power outages. They also said the impacts from Ian could continue into the weekend as rainfall amounts of up to 6 inches − less in inland locales − made its way into streams and rivers and began its slow slog toward the coast.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, weather stations monitored by N.C. State University reported 2.9 inches of rain had fallen in Castle Hayne and 46 mph wind gusts had been reported on Bald Head Island.

Ian made landfall near Georgetown, S.C., between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, just after 2 p.m. Friday as a strong Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was forecast to weaken to a tropical depression as it tracked across central South Carolina and approached the North Carolina state line early Saturday. In a change from earlier forecasts, Ian's path was expected to be more northerly as it moved inland, impacting Charlotte and the Triangle and Triad areas, pushing into Virginia and West Virginia late Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0OzF_0iHSqs0600

Flooded coastal roads

While Friday morning in the Cape Fear region started off with little more than some light gusts and periodic showers, conditions began to deteriorate around lunchtime and as high tide approached.

County emergency officials reported increased ponding in low-lying areas and downed trees blocking roads in some areas. Roads in low-lying areas, such as Southport's Yacht Basin and in Carolina Beach, closed as rising water levels driven by Ian's storm surge coupled with rainwater left them overwashed. Some roads prone to flooding, including Canal Drive in Carolina Beach, had actually closed Thursday as high tide coupled with Ian's storm surge sent floodwaters cascading onto them.

"Our traditional spots in the county are having issues," said Steve Still, director of New Hanover County’s Emergency Management, Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrjsS_0iHSqs0600

SUPER STORMS In a warming world, 'Cat 6' hurricanes could soon be coming to a coast near you

In Brunswick County, Sunset Beach officials closed the bridge that linked the southernmost barrier island in North Carolina to the mainland after the bridge's causeway was overwashed Friday afternoon.

Officials across the area said beach town residents should prepare for flooding, and overwash events were reported in Oak Island and Ocean Isle Beach early Friday. The weather service was predicting a storm surge inundation of 1-3 feet from Surf City to Little River, S.C. Beach erosion was a growing concern, but it would likely have to wait until the weekend to determine just how bad it was.

Emergency officials were particularly worried about motorists driving through flooded roads in beach towns and near rivers and other waterways, especially at night when it becomes even more difficult to gauge the extent of the flooding.

“When we have that storm surge push mid-afternoon into late evening, we’re going to start to see some water over the roadways in those areas,” Still said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGoyQ_0iHSqs0600

Power outages were also predicted to increase as the Ian moved closer to North Carolina. As of 10 p.m. Friday, website PowerOutage.us , which tracks electric customers without power across the country, was reporting 368,000 outages in North Carolina, with the most in Wake and Durham counties. There were 103,500 outages in South Carolina and 1.4 million customers without power in Florida, according to the website.

'We're here'

Wilmington residents seemed to be taking Ian's arrival in stride, particularly considering the destructive path the then powerful hurricane had cut across much of Florida.

It was a quiet downtown Wilmington over lunch Friday, with few if any windows were boarded up and a pile or two of sandbags placed halfheartedly in front of some doors on Water Street.

Damage was also minimal, with a broken tree limb at Front and Market and a few deep puddles on Water Street between Market and Princess streets.

Most businesses appeared to be open, with such popular restaurants as Front Street Brewery, Nikki's, and Rebellion all serving lunch.

At downtown's oldest bar, The Barbary Coast, longtime manager Ryan Smith was preparing to open at 1 p.m. as usual. Smith said he's seen several hurricanes in his 10 years at the Barbary, which was one of the first bars downtown to re-open after Florence in 2018.

At the Bakery 105 event space at Front and Orange streets, at least one Wilmington couple wasn't going to allow Hurricane Ian to ruin their big day. As the Designs by Amber Lanier florist set up decorations, manager Katie Swain helped prepare for a wedding scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

"We're here," Swain said. "Rain, snow or tropical storm."

As a quick-moving storm, Ian was expected to exit most of North Carolina by Saturday afternoon. The weekend forecast for Wilmington called for humid days with periods of cloud and sun and a slight chance of showers. Temperatures were projected to be in the upper 70s, with lows bottoming out near 60 degrees.

StarNews Staff Writers John Staton and Emma Dill contributed to this report. Reporter Gareth McGrath can be reached at GMcGrath@Gannett.com or @GarethMcGrathSN on Twitter. This story was produced with financial support from 1Earth Fund and the Prentice Foundation. The USA TODAY Network maintains full editorial control of the work.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Packing a punch: Ian brought flooding, downed trees and power outages to Cape Fear region

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

PHOTOS: Ian aftermath storm damage and destruction across North Carolina

Ian stormed through the Carolinas Friday and into Saturday, with strong winds that downed trees and utility poles in its wake. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians were without power Saturday morning in the storm's aftermath. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical) Please take photos when you're...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Staton
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash

Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isolated Power#Cape Fear#Hurricane Ian#N C State University#Castle Hayne
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

Gov. Henry McMaster visits Georgetown to discuss Ian impacts

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visited Georgetown Saturday to hold a news conference with state and local officials. McMaster discussed the impacts of Hurricane Ian and then made a stop at the Pawleys Island pier to assess the damage. McMaster was joined at the Beck Recreation Center on West Church Street […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Storm surge causing flooding, road closures around Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Areas of the Cape Fear are seeing significant flooding from storm surge during Hurricane Ian’s approach at high tide causing road closures across multiple counties. The Sunset Beach bridge is closed due to a breach of the causeway. Southport is used to seeing...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
Star News

Star News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy