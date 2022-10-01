ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police: 1 Killed In Shooting At Apartment Complex, 2 Suspects Fled Scene

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGRCH_0iHSqbEz00

Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting and two suspects are on the run, according to police.

A young man was shot in the chest and killed at the Echo Trail Apartment gazebo, police said. Two suspects then left the scene, police said.

Dozens of police cars lined 107th East Avenue, just east of Highway 169.

Officers responded to the Echo Trail Apartments around 7:30 p.m., where they found the victim. The victim died on the way to the hospital, police said.

Tulsa Police's Homicide Unit is on the scene as well as some Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. Police are not sharing many details about the suspects or the victim yet.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Search For 2 Who Allegedly Robbed, Shot Man

Tulsa Police are searching for two people who robbed and shot a man at a convenience store near East Admiral Place and South Harvard Avenue on Monday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the victim described the two people who robbed him as a couple of juvenile males.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man says juveniles shot him in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in the foot after he said two juveniles stole from him. Police said around 5 a.m. they found one man with a gunshot wound to his foot near East Admiral Place and North Harvard Avenue. The victim said two...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KHBS

Shooting at Tulsa high school leaves one dead, another injured

A shooting at a Tulsa high school left one person dead and another injured. Tulsa police are searching for a gunman who opened fire near Tulsa McLain High School on Friday night. One person, a 17-year-old, was killed and another person was injured. The shooting happened during the school’s homecoming...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for alleged murder at north Tulsa bar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have identified and arrested Pascual Medrano in connection to a homicide that took place 41st and Pine on September 30. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Medrano was arrested just past 5 p.m later that...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Cars#Apartment Complex#Violent Crime#The Echo Trail Apartments#Oklahoma Highway Patrol
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

An investigation is underway at an apartment complex near downtown Tulsa after a deadly early-morning shooting, according to police. Tulsa Police say officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the Sunset Plaza Apartments, near East Independence Street and North Detroit Avenue, around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. When authorities...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax

The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center

A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
TULSA, OK
WAFB.com

Police: Man dressed as woman arrested for raping woman at gunpoint

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma say a man was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman at a hotel this week. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to the Trade Winds Central Inn on Tuesday with reports that a woman was raped in her hotel room.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County

A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
CLEVELAND, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy