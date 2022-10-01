Tulsa Police: 1 Killed In Shooting At Apartment Complex, 2 Suspects Fled Scene

Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting and two suspects are on the run, according to police.

A young man was shot in the chest and killed at the Echo Trail Apartment gazebo, police said. Two suspects then left the scene, police said.

Dozens of police cars lined 107th East Avenue, just east of Highway 169.

Officers responded to the Echo Trail Apartments around 7:30 p.m., where they found the victim. The victim died on the way to the hospital, police said.

Tulsa Police's Homicide Unit is on the scene as well as some Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. Police are not sharing many details about the suspects or the victim yet.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story.