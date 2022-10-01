Read full article on original website
Related
nixa.com
Resident Guide
We’re so glad you’re here! Whether Nixa’s your new hometown or you’ve lived here for years, we’ve provided a few resources that might come in handy!. Also, you can pick up a free paper copy of our New Resident Guide at Nixa City Hall, the Nixa Utilities Billing Office, or the Nixa Chamber of Commerce.
nixa.com
Police Department
The men and women employed by the Nixa Police Department are honored to serve our residents, business owners, and visitors. We are committed to providing the highest level of service to the community we serve. Our department believes in the philosophy of community policing and is committed to strengthening the bonds of cooperation and support with the citizens that we have sworn to protect.
nixa.com
Business Concierge
Does your business need help navigating municipal government processes and legal red tape?. Thinking about starting a business or bringing your business to Nixa?. Want to have a single point of contact for all your business dealings with the city?. If your business needs help the first call you should...
nixa.com
Remembering K9 Jannie
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Jannie. Jannie passed away on September 11, 2022 surrounded by those that loved her most. K9 Jannie will be laid to rest at Rivermonte Pet Cemetery in Springfield. As we mourn her passing, we want to thank...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nixa.com
Administration
The municipal government administration includes the City Administrator, Assistant City Administrator, City Clerk’s office, and front desk staff at City Hall. The City Administrator is responsible for the city’s day-to-day operations and leads all department heads. The City Administrator reports directly to the Mayor and City Council. Two assistant city administrators help the City Administrator with management and oversight of the city departments, guiding our team through special projects and managing day-to-day operations.
nixa.com
Visitor Guide
Welcome to the only Nixa in the world! Nixa is perfectly situated between regional attractions in both Springfield and Branson, but there’s also plenty to do right here in town. Check out everything Nixa has to offer!. Restaurants, Venues, and More!. Dine. Shop. Entertainment. Parks, Trails Recreation & Open...
nixa.com
Parks & Recreation
The Nixa Parks & Recreation Department manages all city parks facilities. It also organizes recreational programs, community events, and offers fitness center and aquatics memberships and passes. We offer lots of options for fun and recreation, so the only question is, “what are you up for?”
nixa.com
Set Up Nixa Utilities Services for New Residential Customer
The following will be required to establish Nixa Utilities service at any residential address:. Information for anyone over the age of 18 that will be living at the address (see application). Passed rental inspection (Rental Properties Only). Payment for deposit (cash, check, money order or debit/credit card)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nixa.com
Animal Control
Animal Control was established to enforce the care of our animal population within the city limits of Nixa. We are NOT dog catchers! We are here to be the voices for the animals that have none. We care for the safety and welfare of your pets. How We Work. We...
Comments / 0