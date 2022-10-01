ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Beaufort County United Way launches monthly volunteer challenge

By Sue Tidd, Beaufort County United Way
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9l6D_0iHSpOzr00

WASHINGTON, N.C. – The Beaufort County United Way is launching a new monthly initiative VOLUNTEER CHALLENGE. The goal of this monthly initiative is to connect community members with opportunities to volunteer that are easy, meaningful, and impactful.

The monthly Volunteer Challenge is launching Saturday with SOCKTOBER . The Beaufort County United Way is encouraging community members to collect new socks, from infant-child sizes to adult. Winter is coming, and there will be many in our community who do not have warm socks to wear.

Donated socks will be given out to local organizations in the community such as the shelters, elderly services, Partnership for Children, and Beaufort County Schools for distribution.

“We’ve all felt the raw winter winds blow across our exposed skin,” said Sue Tidd, executive director of the Beaufort County United Way. “Imagine a child standing at the bus stop huddled against the cold, not wearing socks. An elderly homebound senior who does not have the extra funds to purchase a pair of warm socks. Or a family who had to leave their home with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Through the donation of socks, we can ensure there will be no cold toes this winter.”


Organize a SOCKTOBER collection drive at a workplace or in your neighborhood by setting up a bin in a central drop-off location, communicate the challenge of collecting new socks companywide or in the neighborhood. Set a deadline for when all donations of socks need to be in. SOCKTOBER Challenge runs from October 1-31. Socks need to be dropped off at the Beaufort County United Way by Tuesday, November 2.

Each month, a new challenge will be issued from United Way to the Beaufort County community. Coming this November, the Volunteer Challenge will focus on our military veterans. More details will be forthcoming. Monthly Volunteer Challenges will be announced through the Beaufort County United Way social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Sue Tidd at the Beaufort County United Way at stidd@unitedwaybc.net to register your Socktober Collection Drive, to ask questions or for more information.

To learn more about Beaufort County United Way or to give, advocate or volunteer, please visit: www.unitedwaybc.net .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
newbernnow.com

Letter from the Editor: New Bern Now to Print a Local Newspaper

New Bern Now (NBN) is excited to announce that we will be printing a local newspaper to serve New Bern, NC and surrounding areas. NBN was founded in 2009 and our mission remains the same, to inform our community. We connect you with the people, places, events, and happenings. We’ve...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Firehouse Subs holding Hurricane Ian fundraiser on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Firehouse Subs will be collecting donations and raising money for victims of Hurricane Ian during a drive that will take place Tuesday. Firehouse Subs guests can simply donate when they visit their local restaurant. Viewers can find their nearby Firehouse Subs via firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/. There are locations in Greenville, Goldsboro, Jacksonville, New Bern […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ayden Elementary School Media Center gets $84.3K grant

AYDEN, N.C. — The media center at Ayden Elementary School, which is under the direction of coordinator Mrs. Tina Mann, was recently awarded an $84,307 grant from the James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust. The funds will be used to transform the AES Media Center into a more modern, multi-purpose space that will serve […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
State
Washington State
County
Beaufort County, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX Hospital’s Marcia Bryant honored by ECU Health

Marcia Bryant, vice-president of Clinical Operations and chief nursing officer at the Outer Banks Hospital, is one of 22 ECU Health nurses honored as part of The North Carolina Great 100. Here are excerpts from the release. Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses...
NAGS HEAD, NC
WNCT

22 ECU Health nurses recognized among ‘Great 100 Nurses of NC’

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession.  Out of thousands of nominations that are submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office gets $1.3M grant for SHARP, WEAR programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that its Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and Women’s Empowerment and Recovery Program (WEAR) have been awarded a $1.3 million federal grant. The news was released by the US Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance. SHARP and WEAR are evidence-based substance use disorder […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Challenge#Charity#Volunteer Challenge#Partnership For Children
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces

NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

People & Places Extra: Yordanys ‘Jay’ Bastardo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — He’s the man behind the #PlatformForGood movement across Greenville. People & Places host Ken Watlington chats with restaurant owner Yordanys “Jay” Bastardo about coming to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic and opening two restaurants, the challenges he faced when he took ownership of Greenville breakfast staple Harvey’s and how he […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Fall festival in Ayden brings community together

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Bringing the community together is the goal of Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church’s annual Fall Festival, which was held in Ayden on Saturday. The festival had a yard sale, bake sale and chicken dinner during the day with an auction taking place in the evening. According to Youth Pastor […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Local health official explains new Bivalent COVID vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local health officials encourage people to consider getting the Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine before another possible flu increase in the fall. Dr. Thomas Ryan Gallaher, Director of Infectious Disease Specialist for ECU Health Care, said the Bivalent vaccine is essentially two strains of the virus in one vaccine. The familiarity with the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
WITN

Make Me Proud: Lenoir Co Schools takes the lead

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The school year is well underway and one school district has a new program to help students, teachers and administrative staff grow their leadership skills. Community leaders from all around Lenoir County are visiting the school once a month to talk about the importance of...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Ian heads toward Carolinas; emergency response crews prepare

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane. It weakened into a tropical storm overnight, but became a hurricane again Thursday evening. Cooper urges weather awareness ahead of Ian People urged to avoid unnecessary travel during Ian Jacksonville mayor declares State of Emergency School […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County Health Department reports seventh rabies case

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The seventh case of rabies in 2022 has been reported in another raccoon, the Lenoir County Health Department reports. The raccoon was found in the area of Kennedy Home Road. Tests later confirmed the animal, which was destroyed after its capture, had rabies. The sixth case of rabies was confirmed in […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
KINSTON, NC
piratemedia1.com

After six days, the Pitt County Fair celebration ends

The Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair ended its annual celebration, which started on Sept. 20th and ended on Sept. 25th, at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, North Carolina which offered food, live performances, music, rides and more. The Pitt County fair introduced people to multiple forms of entertainment,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy