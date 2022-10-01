Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ABC7 Chicago
Tesla unveils humanoid robot Elon Musk says is future of car manufacturing
PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Elon Musk debuted a prototype of how Tesla aims to bring humanoid robots into the workplace -- and eventually your home. "Optimus" is Musk's long-anticipated humanoid robot. It was revealed at Tesla's 2022 AI Day, "Good Morning America" reported. "This is literally the first time the...
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CARS・
Elon Musk demos the human-like Optimus Tesla Bot — and it walks on its own
No longer a concept demoed by spandex-clad humans, the Tesla Bot prototype is showing huge promise, especially with its manual dexterity.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Musk Worries About Declining Birth Rate, Say This Country Will 'Eventually Cease To Exist'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. On Saturday, May 7, a Twitter profile named @WholeMarsBlog shared a post about the declining population of Japan. Reacting to the tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded and raised his concern about the falling birth rate and rising death rate. @WholeMarsBlog...
electrek.co
Tesla unveils new Dojo supercomputer so powerful it tripped the power grid
Tesla has unveiled its latest version of its Dojo supercomputer and it’s apparently so powerful that it tripped the power grid in Palo Alto. Dojo is Tesla’s own custom supercomputer platform built from the ground up for AI machine learning and more specifically for video training using the video data coming from its fleet of vehicles.
Elon Musk Says a Tesla Catgirl Robot Is Coming
It is the meeting between science fiction and reality. For moviegoers, it's almost the fusion between the real world and the imaginary world. Tesla (TSLA) and its whimsical CEO Elon Musk just presented the progress they've made on Optimus, the prototype of their humanoid robot first shown in 2021. "As...
Why Prominent Tesla Analyst Sees The EV Stock Falling Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are expected to react to a few catalysts in the unfolding week, and an analyst is not too optimistic about their performance on Monday. What Happened: Future Fund’s Gary Black, a Tesla bull, said in a tweet that he expects the stock to fall on Monday as it remains on track to react to a few catalysts.
Elon Musk Vs. Warren Buffett: Insurance Company Won't Pay For $2,000 Tesla Fix
Geico, owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRKABRKB, is refusing to pay for damages that one of its insured drivers caused to a Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicle. What Happened: Tesla owner Jeff stopped his vehicle to allow an ambulance to get through. The ambulance hit Jeff's Tesla. “She (the...
Elon Musk has published an image showing a Tesla robot whose hands form a "heart".
Tesla robot whose hands form a "heart"Tesla robot whose hands form a "heart" Elon Musk has published an image showing a Tesla robot whose hands form a "heart". Elon Musk hinted at unveiling a humanoid robot during Tesla's annual AI Day this week.
torquenews.com
Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging
Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
CARS・
Tesla AI Day 2022 Is Here: Updates On Optimus, Dojo, FSD And What Else To Expect Tonight
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and his team are gearing up to host the company’s second AI Day. What Happened: The AI Day 2022 is due to be held in Palo Alto, California, on Friday. Musk shared on Twitter a teaser image for the event in early August, which showed two hands of a robot connecting to form the shape of a heart in the center, with the date mentioned on it.
Elon Musk Flip-Flops on Tesla Big Day
Elon Musk has accustomed his millions of fans to great promises. He hasn't been shy about promising self-driving vehicles for 2018. He was back at it in 2018, when he promised that Version 9 of the FSD feature would begin rolling out in August. He did it again during Tesla Autonomy Day in 2019, proclaiming that "a year from now” there would be “over a million cars with full self-driving, software, everything.”
Here's How Many Vehicles Tesla Has Produced And Delivered In Each Quarter Since 2019
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA reported production and delivery figures for the first quarter of 2022 over the weekend. Here’s a look at how the figures stack up with past quarters. Tesla’s 2022 Deliveries: Tesla reported a record 343,830 vehicles sold in the third quarter. Deliveries for the...
Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe
Elon Musk rarely forgets. And Tesla's (TSLA) billionaire CEO certainly doesn't forget those who have opposed him or his companies. To ensure they don't keep a short memory, he reminds them of the disputes that have pitted them against each other. No schadenfreude here; he doesn't revel in their difficulties....
The Verge
How to watch Tesla’s 2022 AI Day event
Tesla’s AI Day kicks off today, September 30th, at which Elon Musk has said he hopes to show off a working prototype of the company’s humanoid robot, Optimus. The event, which will be held at Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, will be livestreamed for the public and will start at 9:15PM ET / 6:15PM PT — a bit later in the evening than last year’s AI Day.
Tesla sinks as the EV maker's 3rd-quarter deliveries notch a new record but fall short of expectations
Tesla shares dropped Monday after the EV maker's Q3 report on deliveries missed analyst expectations. Deliveries of 343,830 marked a new record but also fell short of an estimate of roughly 358,000 vehicles. The company cited logistics issues for the production and delivery gap of 22,093 vehicles. Tesla shares hit...
This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Beats Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors. Since October 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
