Elon Musk has accustomed his millions of fans to great promises. He hasn't been shy about promising self-driving vehicles for 2018. He was back at it in 2018, when he promised that Version 9 of the FSD feature would begin rolling out in August. He did it again during Tesla Autonomy Day in 2019, proclaiming that "a year from now” there would be “over a million cars with full self-driving, software, everything.”

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO