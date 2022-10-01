ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ABC7 Chicago

Tesla unveils humanoid robot Elon Musk says is future of car manufacturing

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Elon Musk debuted a prototype of how Tesla aims to bring humanoid robots into the workplace -- and eventually your home. "Optimus" is Musk's long-anticipated humanoid robot. It was revealed at Tesla's 2022 AI Day, "Good Morning America" reported. "This is literally the first time the...
TheStreet

Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
electrek.co

Tesla unveils new Dojo supercomputer so powerful it tripped the power grid

Tesla has unveiled its latest version of its Dojo supercomputer and it’s apparently so powerful that it tripped the power grid in Palo Alto. Dojo is Tesla’s own custom supercomputer platform built from the ground up for AI machine learning and more specifically for video training using the video data coming from its fleet of vehicles.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says a Tesla Catgirl Robot Is Coming

It is the meeting between science fiction and reality. For moviegoers, it's almost the fusion between the real world and the imaginary world. Tesla (TSLA) and its whimsical CEO Elon Musk just presented the progress they've made on Optimus, the prototype of their humanoid robot first shown in 2021. "As...
Benzinga

Why Prominent Tesla Analyst Sees The EV Stock Falling Today

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are expected to react to a few catalysts in the unfolding week, and an analyst is not too optimistic about their performance on Monday. What Happened: Future Fund’s Gary Black, a Tesla bull, said in a tweet that he expects the stock to fall on Monday as it remains on track to react to a few catalysts.
torquenews.com

Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging

Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Tesla AI Day 2022 Is Here: Updates On Optimus, Dojo, FSD And What Else To Expect Tonight

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and his team are gearing up to host the company’s second AI Day. What Happened: The AI Day 2022 is due to be held in Palo Alto, California, on Friday. Musk shared on Twitter a teaser image for the event in early August, which showed two hands of a robot connecting to form the shape of a heart in the center, with the date mentioned on it.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Flip-Flops on Tesla Big Day

Elon Musk has accustomed his millions of fans to great promises. He hasn't been shy about promising self-driving vehicles for 2018. He was back at it in 2018, when he promised that Version 9 of the FSD feature would begin rolling out in August. He did it again during Tesla Autonomy Day in 2019, proclaiming that "a year from now” there would be “over a million cars with full self-driving, software, everything.”
TheStreet

Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

Elon Musk rarely forgets. And Tesla's (TSLA) billionaire CEO certainly doesn't forget those who have opposed him or his companies. To ensure they don't keep a short memory, he reminds them of the disputes that have pitted them against each other. No schadenfreude here; he doesn't revel in their difficulties....
The Verge

How to watch Tesla’s 2022 AI Day event

Tesla’s AI Day kicks off today, September 30th, at which Elon Musk has said he hopes to show off a working prototype of the company’s humanoid robot, Optimus. The event, which will be held at Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, will be livestreamed for the public and will start at 9:15PM ET / 6:15PM PT — a bit later in the evening than last year’s AI Day.
Benzinga

This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Beats Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors. Since October 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
Benzinga

Benzinga

