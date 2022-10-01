ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

40th Annual Cavalcade of Bands takes the stage Saturday

Kennewick Wash. — This Saturday, Kennewick High School is hosting the 40th Annual Cavalcade of Bands. 18 marching bands from schools all across Eastern Washington have congregated in Tri-Cities for the yearly competition. Preliminary performances started early this morning with all bands taking to the field with their own...
Smile-A-Mile hosts Fall Community Show this Saturday

Kennewick Wash. — A local business is hosting its fall community show tomorrow. Smile-A-Mile painting will be opening their lot to the public all day Saturday for music, food, games and a number of arts & crafts as well as food vendors to celebrate the fall season. The event...
Thousands turn out for Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park

RICHLAND, Wash. - About 2,000 people showed up for the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park Saturday. The walk helps create awareness for people with Down Syndrome in our community. DSAMC Board Member Lindsey Meagher said they planned to sell 1,000 shirts at the event and admission was $21.
RICHLAND, WA
Family Displaced after house fire in Kennewick

A family has been evacuated after their furnace caught fire Sunday evening. According to Captain Aaron Fryer with Benton County Fire District #1, the family noticed smoke in their home and immediately called 9-1-1. Kennewick Fire was the first to arrive and found that the fire was located in the...
KENNEWICK, WA
Welcome Trooper Atkinson home

News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
Local nonprofit offers horseback riding program for veterans, law enforcement, more

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT), local nonprofit aimed at promoting the wellbeing of special needs people through animal-assisted therapies and activities, is introducing a new program specifically for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and healthcare workers. Horses Helping Heroes (H3) will teach participants the basics of horse care, barn care and riding a horse.
YAKIMA, WA
Bomb squad en route to Walla Walla Police Department over mysterious package

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — If you were planning on visiting the Walla Walla Police Department on Friday morning, you’ll have to adjust your plans. The entire department was shut down around 8:00 a.m. due to a mysterious package. According to a notice from the Walla Walla Police Department PIO, the package was located at the front of the facility’s public...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line

There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
STAR, ID
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
'Step by Step' Star Patrick Duffy Lists $14 Million Oregon Ranch Complete with Pool House and 'Wine Cave'

The TV star, who also appeared on Dallas, recently found love again with Happy Days actress Linda Purl after the death of his wife in 2017 A vast Oregon property owned for three decades by Patrick Duffy has hit the market.  The Step by Step and Dallas actor's "Duffy Ranch" has been listed for $14 million by Sotheby's International Realty. The property, which is over 380 acres, is located near Medford, Oregon, and sits along the Rogue River. According to the listing, there are a total of seven...
OREGON STATE
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

