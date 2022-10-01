There will soon be more options to hunt, fish, camp, and hike on state land in Upstate New York. Enjoy more of what Mother Nature has to offer in Old Forge. The 3,350-acre Three Lakes Tract commercially managed forestland in the Town of Webb is being opened up to the public. The area is named for the three bodies of water on the property-Hitchcock, Grass, and Moose ponds, providing plenty of fishing and paddling opportunities.

OLD FORGE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO