Psych Centra
Understanding the Causes of Suicide
There are several causes of suicide. Knowing and understanding the causes and warning signs can help you prevent suicide. Suicide affects thousands of people yearly, but there isn’t a single cause. Various factors lead someone to suicide. Many people diagnosed with mental health or substance use disorders may be...
Isolated and disconnected, more older adults are dying by suicide. Here are the signs, and what you need to know
When it comes to suicide prevention, seniors are often overlooked. But Katherine Suberlak, a social worker and vice president of clinical services at Oak Street Health, a network of primary-care centers for adults on Medicare, wants to ensure care for older adults is part of the conversation. “In the last...
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
ohmymag.co.uk
How you sleep could show when you die, study shows
Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
My son with mental illness was shot dead by police. Here's what has to change so other moms can protect their kids.
If Walnut Creek, California, had a functioning behavioral health response team, my son would be alive today.
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
Medical News Today
PTSD: What you need to know
7–8% of the population, and it is more likely to affect women than men. Instead of feeling better as time goes on, the individual may become more anxious and fearful. PTSD can disrupt a person’s life for years, but treatment can help them recover. This article looks at...
ABC News
After his brother died by suicide, this teacher changed how he talks to students about mental health
Every day at the start of his classes, Nick Orr, a high school science teacher in Nevada, said he checks in with his students about their mental health. It's a practice Orr said he began doing after his own brother Anthony died by suicide shortly after graduating high school in 2020.
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
Is fall bringing you down? Here’s how to fight seasonal depression
If the recent change from summer to fall is bringing you down, you're not by yourself.
Medical News Today
Why is my anxiety so bad?
Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
psychologytoday.com
What We Know for Sure About Suicidal Ideation in Teens
Timely and accurate psychiatric assessment is crucial when a young person is having thoughts of hurting themselves or committing suicide. Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in supporting young people who are struggling with suicidal ideation. Having a clear action plan and providing a safe environment are two ways...
AHA News: At 21, Her College Graduation and a Stroke Happened on the Same Day
MONDAY, Oct. 3, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Marissa Fattore's graduation from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania took place on a warm spring day. For the occasion, Marissa had her nails done and wore a new dress and high heels. Despite her excitement, she felt crummy. She had a headache and her brain was fuzzy. It was probably just nerves, she thought. More than 500 people were seated at the...
Medical News Today
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
msn.com
Mental Illness in the Family - How It Affects Women
If a loved one suffers from mental illness in your family, it can be really tough on you as well. And depending on the severity of the mental illness, it can completely change a woman’s life. Here’s how mental illness in the family affects women and tips for keeping your head above water.
psychologytoday.com
Is Overthinking the Cornerstone of Depression?
Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their teen to drink responsibly?
As children get older and start showing an interest in ‘grown-up’ pursuits like drinking alcohol, it can be hard for parents to know where to draw the line.Do they try to ban their kids from drinking alcohol until they’re 18, or follow the more relaxed European approach and maybe let them have a little wine mixed with water at first, before eventually allowing the odd glass of wine at dinner?It’s an approach favoured by increasing numbers of parents – indeed, new NHS figures suggest that while similar numbers of 11-15 year-olds had drunk alcohol in 2021 compared to 2018, more...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Key Brain Differences in Suicidal Youth
A new study has discovered subtle structural brain changes in young people with suicidal behaviors. Suicide is the second greatest cause of mortality among young people aged 10 to 33 in the United States. Tragically, despite local, national, and worldwide preventative efforts, the number of attempts at suicide among kids and teenagers has continued to rise. Collaborative research involving professionals from throughout the globe is required to increase our knowledge of the complex nature of suicidal thoughts and actions, and, ultimately, to create better interventions and preventions.
Suicide is complicated. So is prevention
I was 11 years old when I thought about killing myself for the first time. Since then, I’ve struggled for more than a decade to overcome suicidal ideations on a regular basis. These thoughts and feelings can be triggered by some of the most minute things — breaking...
Comments / 0