AAP issues new guidance for head lice in schools
New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued Monday lists a number of treatment options and reiterates its stance that forcing a child with lice to stay home may do more harm than good.
Woman says she was minutes away from dying after unknowingly going into anaphylactic shock
A woman has said she was minutes away from dying after she suffered a severe allergic reaction to medication. Madison Lewis, 23, from Los Angeles went into anaphylactic shock after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease back in 2016. Lyme disease is a bacterial infection often spread through ticks. You...
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
Regular vaping can cause damage to the airways of a person's lungs - giving them symptoms similar to asthma, study finds
Regular vape users could be putting themselves at risk of suffering obstructions to their lungs' airways and asthma like symptoms, a new study finds. Researchers at Harvard University found that chronic vapers were suffering severe lung damage after years of using the devices - a worrying prospect as prevalence of the devices grows among teenagers and young adults.
When should I get my flu shot?
Fall has arrived, and with it the annual call to get your flu shot. But when's the best time to get the jab?
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?
As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
Parents should not give kids melatonin without medical advice, expert group says
Melatonin may seem like a harmless sleep aid, but the supplement is increasingly sending kids to the hospital. Now experts are warning parents to be more cautious about giving their kids and teens melatonin. While there is some evidence that people can use melatonin, a natural hormone, to manage some...
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
How your cooker could put you and your kids at risk of deadly diseases
GAS cookers might be guilty of something a lot more sinister than eating up your money, experts have warned. The hobs, used by almost a third of households in the UK, emit potentially dangerous gases - even when turned off, a new study warns. According to scientists, gas cookers can...
Don’t Make Kids With Head Lice Leave School, Report Says
Sept. 30, 2022 – The American Academy of Pediatrics says children with head lice don’t need to be sent home from school. Head lice infestations aren’t really a health hazard because of low transmission rates, a new report from the academy says, and sending students home “may stigmatize children suspected of having head lice.” The group says schools should instead offer education programs to help families understand how to manage head lice.
This Common Sleep Aid Is The No. 1 Reason Parents Are Calling Poison Control
Melatonin use has skyrocketed in recent years — and so have accidental overdoses.
AHA News: At 21, Her College Graduation and a Stroke Happened on the Same Day
MONDAY, Oct. 3, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Marissa Fattore's graduation from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania took place on a warm spring day. For the occasion, Marissa had her nails done and wore a new dress and high heels. Despite her excitement, she felt crummy. She had a headache and her brain was fuzzy. It was probably just nerves, she thought. More than 500 people were seated at the...
Norovirus, That Icky Stomach Bug, Is Back
As COVID slowly exits the epidemiological limelight (but is still very much here to stay), outbreaks of another icky germ — norovirus — are making a comeback and returning to prepandemic numbers, according to a new CDC report. Commonly known as the stomach flu, "cruise ship virus," food...
The New Normal: How to keep your family healthy this fall and winter
News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about keeping families healthy this fall and winter. Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis.
Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic
The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidelines for lice outbreaks
With the school semester back in full swing, a new regulation by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) aims to keep lice out of the classroom and affecting kids’ heads. As AAP notes in a new clinical report titled “Head Lice,” a school’s quarantine approach to eradicating a lice infestation can often be “psychologically stressful” to individuals.
