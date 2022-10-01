ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Regular vaping can cause damage to the airways of a person's lungs - giving them symptoms similar to asthma, study finds

Regular vape users could be putting themselves at risk of suffering obstructions to their lungs' airways and asthma like symptoms, a new study finds. Researchers at Harvard University found that chronic vapers were suffering severe lung damage after years of using the devices - a worrying prospect as prevalence of the devices grows among teenagers and young adults.
NBC Chicago

Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?

As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
WebMD

Don’t Make Kids With Head Lice Leave School, Report Says

Sept. 30, 2022 – The American Academy of Pediatrics says children with head lice don’t need to be sent home from school. Head lice infestations aren’t really a health hazard because of low transmission rates, a new report from the academy says, and sending students home “may stigmatize children suspected of having head lice.” The group says schools should instead offer education programs to help families understand how to manage head lice.
Wyoming News

AHA News: At 21, Her College Graduation and a Stroke Happened on the Same Day

MONDAY, Oct. 3, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Marissa Fattore's graduation from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania took place on a warm spring day. For the occasion, Marissa had her nails done and wore a new dress and high heels. Despite her excitement, she felt crummy. She had a headache and her brain was fuzzy. It was probably just nerves, she thought. More than 500 people were seated at the...
BuzzFeed News

Norovirus, That Icky Stomach Bug, Is Back

As COVID slowly exits the epidemiological limelight (but is still very much here to stay), outbreaks of another icky germ — norovirus — are making a comeback and returning to prepandemic numbers, according to a new CDC report. Commonly known as the stomach flu, "cruise ship virus," food...
News 12

The New Normal: How to keep your family healthy this fall and winter

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about keeping families healthy this fall and winter. Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis.
Tinybeans

Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic

The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
TODAY.com

American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidelines for lice outbreaks

With the school semester back in full swing, a new regulation by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) aims to keep lice out of the classroom and affecting kids’ heads. As AAP notes in a new clinical report titled “Head Lice,” a school’s quarantine approach to eradicating a lice infestation can often be “psychologically stressful” to individuals.
