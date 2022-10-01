Read full article on original website
Related
Cincy Jungle
Marcus Peters goes at it with John Harbaugh during Ravens meltdown vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens were in great shape to finish Week 4 alone on top of the AFC North after the Browns fell earlier in the day. All Baltimore had to do was not blow a 20-3 lead at home to the Bills. Spoiler: Baltimore did, in fact, blow a 20-3...
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
After the offense sputtered on Sunday, the quarterback was replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett.
iheart.com
Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Reveals How He'd Handle QB Situation
Hall of Fame former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher believes the team should "stick with" rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett moving forward. Cowher told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac that he believes his coaching successor, Mike Tomlin, should commit to the former University of Pittsburgh standout after Pickett took over for veteran Mitchell Trubisky during the third quarter of Sunday's (October 2) 24-20 loss to the New York Jets.
SB Nation
Lamar Jackson turned a certain sack into an absurd play for the Ravens
There is no one in NFL history quite like Lamar Jackson. Prime Michael Vick was just as dynamic as a scrambler, but it feels like Jackson is the most elusive quarterback in league history, whether he’s using his legs to gain yards on the ground, or make defenders miss before throwing a pass. In Week 4 against the mighty Buffalo Bills, Jackson had one of the most impressive escapes of his career.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie ruled out vs. Ravens
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has been ruled out against the Ravens due to a concussion. During the Week 4 contest, McKenzie caught a second-half pass over the middle. McKenzie was met by two Ravens defenders and was slow to get up. After, the team announced that McKenzie was being...
Comments / 0