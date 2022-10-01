ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Reveals How He'd Handle QB Situation

Hall of Fame former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher believes the team should "stick with" rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett moving forward. Cowher told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac that he believes his coaching successor, Mike Tomlin, should commit to the former University of Pittsburgh standout after Pickett took over for veteran Mitchell Trubisky during the third quarter of Sunday's (October 2) 24-20 loss to the New York Jets.
Lamar Jackson turned a certain sack into an absurd play for the Ravens

There is no one in NFL history quite like Lamar Jackson. Prime Michael Vick was just as dynamic as a scrambler, but it feels like Jackson is the most elusive quarterback in league history, whether he’s using his legs to gain yards on the ground, or make defenders miss before throwing a pass. In Week 4 against the mighty Buffalo Bills, Jackson had one of the most impressive escapes of his career.
Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
