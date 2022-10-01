Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini ends Aventador production, closes chapter on pure V-12 era
Production of the Lamborghini Aventador reached its end last week, marking a new milestone for Lamborghini in more ways than one. The final example was an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, finished in a custom light blue color chosen by its Swiss buyer. The Ultimae version of the Aventador was...
Autoblog
BMW builds its sixth millionth car in the United States
BMW is celebrating a significant milestone: the German company has built six million cars in the United States since opening its factory in Spartanburg, S.C., in 1994. The milestone car is an eye-catching X6 M that was sent directly to the firm's historic collection. BMW made the announcement exactly 30...
Maserati unveils the new GranTurismo, its first fully-electric model
MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Maserati, the luxury brand of carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI), unveiled on Monday its new GranTurismo model ahead of an official launch scheduled next year for the brand's first car available in a fully-electric version.
Some Millionaire Built a Bentley Arnage Woody Wagon and Now It’s for Sale
Mobile.deFitted with the all-wheel-drive system from a Cadillac Escalade, this strange Bentley is built to conquer the Alps.
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
Kith and BMW Are Auctioning an Electric Car via Sotheby’s — and There Will Be an Apparel and Accessory Release
Kith and BMW have partnered once again, and this time the two are bringing in Sotheby’s. For the second partnership, the two are working with Sotheby’s to auction the new 2022 BMW i4 M50 by Kith, which was designed by the retailer and apparel brand’s founder, Ronnie Fieg. Kith confirmed that just seven of these cars will be produced for the public but only one will be auctioned, and it is only vehicle within this collaboration that is being auctioned to a global public audience. The auction, according to Kith, will open via Sothebys.com/KithforBMW on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. ET with...
I Paid $3,000 Above Sticker Price For My New Car. You Probably Will Too
What I wish I knew about negotiating before overpaying for my new compact SUV
Top Speed
Audi Sport Refuses to Compromise with Four-Cylinder Engines
In the age of electrification, forced induction, and downsizing engines, the performance industry is the most recent one to take a hit. With companies like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren moving from their V-8s and V-10s down to boosted, smaller-capacity engines, it is only a matter of time until more mainstream brands do the same. Some brands have already begun developing higher-powered smaller engines to replicate horsepower, but it does not give the same effect. Audi, however, has made its opinion on the matter clear - it will not downsize its engines even after adding electrification.
eBay’s ‘From the Collection’ Kicks Off With Heron Preston
eBay’s latest campaign is giving shoppers access to exclusive product drops curated by artists, athletes and entertainers. The e-commerce marketplace has launched “From the Collection,” a series of product capsules taken straight from the closets of a range of tastemakers. The project was introduced with an exclusive assortment from designer Heron Preston, a Nike veteran who worked with Kanye West on fashion projects before launching his own streetwear label. Sneakerheads will have the chance to bid on 50 pairs of Preston’s collectible sneakers, with offers starting at 99 cents. The assortment includes his first Nike Foamposites, his childhood favorite SF Giants Dunks,...
Sustainability a Hot Topic at Lineapelle
MILAN — Building strong connections and a focus on a new industrial culture drove the three-day leather trade show Lineapelle. With more than 1,100 exhibitors, compared with 725 in the September edition last year, the show ended with an optimistic mood. Lineapelle attracted more than 16,000 visitors, 47 percent up compared with last September, with visitors from the U.S., India, Mexico and Turkey, but also France, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain.More from WWDPrada RTW Spring 2023Prada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion Shoot A driving force of this restart was the simultaneous presence of...
Consumer Reports: What to buy in October before the holiday shopping rush
With fall in full gear, you might think now is the time to relax in your favorite flannels and sip some pumpkin spice
Meet Le Mans, a 295-Foot Superyacht Concept Inspired by the Classic Racecars of the 1970s
The 24 hours of Le Mans has long been a source of inspiration for automotive designers, and, evidently, the legendary endurance race can be a muse for naval engineers, too. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 Concepts has just unveiled a new superyacht concept that takes cues from the classic four-wheelers on the Mulsanne straight throughout the ‘70s. The 295-footer, christened simply Le Mans, sports a sleek exterior and smooth, clean lines directly inspired by the aerodynamic sports cars of the era. The vessel is finished in a three-color paint scheme—a racing livery, if you will—with a bright white covering the majority...
Used cars have become unaffordable
By Chris Isidore, CNN BusinessHigh prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers. That's bad news for CarMax, the nation's largest used car dealer. CarMax reported Thursday that its earnings plunged 54% as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to a year ago. The company blamed "vehicle affordability challenges that stem from widespread inflationary pressures, as well as climbing interest rates and low consumer confidence." Although higher prices lifted the company's overall revenue, the results were well below forecasts from analysts surveyed by...
Carscoops
Jeep Confirms Death Of EcoDiesel Wrangler, Engine Will Live On In The Gladiator
Jeep has confirmed the death of the EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler, following an e-mail to dealers earlier this month. As expected, the diesel is getting a final sendoff in the form of a limited edition known as the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut. It features a satin black grille, body-color fender...
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz Trucks Scores LOI For 50 eActros LongHaul
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul is scheduled for series production in 2024, but it already attracts a lot of interest in Europe. Mercedes-Benz Trucks revealed that at the recent 2022 IAA Transportation in Hanover, it signed with Hegelmann Group a Letter of Intent for the order of 50 eActros LongHaul.
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Hits 200 MPH On The Autobahn With Ease
The completely overhauled Mercedes-Benz SL debuted for the 2022 model with a proven formula that has undergone a radical makeover. Fresh new design language, a new platform, a more luxurious cabin, and new technologies form what is perhaps the best roadster the Stuttgart-based company has ever produced. Depending on the region, several different powertrains are currently available and the US market gets the SL55 and SL63 models, both featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
Complex
StockX Cancels Orders After $100 Coupon Leaks Overnight
UPDATED 10/2, 4:00 p.m.: Complex received the following statement from a StockX spokesperson in response to last night’s coupon leak and today's subsequent order cancelations. “At StockX, protecting the integrity of our marketplace is of the utmost importance to us. We recently discovered unauthorized use of a coupon code....
The Verge
USB kills off SuperSpeed branding as it tries to simplify its ubiquitous connector
The SuperSpeed USB branding is no more thanks to a new set of guidelines currently being rolled out by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the body that manages and maintains the USB standard. It’s part of a rebranding initiative that the organization kicked off last year with the introduction of...
TechCrunch
Form Bio says now is the time to launch — despite cooling software sales
The software Form Bio developed is meant to bring a suite of workflow solutions to the computational biology space, which uses data and modeling to understand biological systems and includes sectors like gene therapy and biotech. The platform will use machine learning to help researchers and companies go from idea...
Nike slumps on margin warning; analysts fear more pain across sector
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Nike Inc (NKE.N) hit 2-1/2 year lows on Friday and rattled those of other athletic gear makers, after the company's warning of a margin squeeze from widespread markdowns sparked worries of sector-wide contagion of ballooning inventory.
