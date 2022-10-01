Kith and BMW have partnered once again, and this time the two are bringing in Sotheby’s. For the second partnership, the two are working with Sotheby’s to auction the new 2022 BMW i4 M50 by Kith, which was designed by the retailer and apparel brand’s founder, Ronnie Fieg. Kith confirmed that just seven of these cars will be produced for the public but only one will be auctioned, and it is only vehicle within this collaboration that is being auctioned to a global public audience. The auction, according to Kith, will open via Sothebys.com/KithforBMW on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. ET with...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO