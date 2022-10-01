High school football game scores from Friday’s Week 5 schedule for Wichita-area teams
Friday Night Lights are back and the Kansas high school football season is underway, as Varsity Kansas has you covered for updated game scores and standings from all around the Wichita area.
Below is a list of scores from the Week 5 schedule for games on Friday, Sept. 30.
Kansas high school football Week 5 scores (September 30)
Class 6A scores
Bishop Carroll 48, North 7
Derby 70, Campus 13
East 54, West 8
Heights 54, South 6
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 70, Southeast 0
Northwest 81, Topeka 13
Class 5A scores
Andover 27, Eisenhower 25
Goddard 20, Andover Central 14
Hutchinson 42, Salina South 7
Maize 63, Maize South 26
Newton 26, Arkansas City 13
Valley Center 43, Salina Central 36
Class 4A scores
Buhler 22, Mulvane 7
Circle 37, Augusta 15
McPherson 24, Winfield 0
Rose Hill 16, Abilene 12
Wellington 45, El Dorado 8
Class 3A, District 6 scores
Clearwater 49, Trinity Academy 20
Collegiate 34, Chapman 8
Class 3A, District 7 scores
Andale 108, Nickerson 0
Cheney 27, Smoky Valley 14
Class 3A scores
Kingman 28, Hesston 0
Pratt 37, Hoisington 13
Class 2A, District 5 scores
Ellsworth 55, Lyons 0
Halstead 55, Hillsboro 21
Class 2A, District 6 scores
Chaparral 42, Douglass 6
Garden Plain 45, Haven 18
Class 2A scores
Class 1A, District 6 scores
Marion 60, Belle Plaine 9
Remington 67, Bluestem 0
Class 1A, District 7 scores
Conway Springs 36, Ellinwood 0
Inman 21, Hutchinson Trinity 3
Medicine Lodge 28, Sterling 12
Class 1A scores
Osage City 52, Sedgwick 28
8-man scores
Burden-Central 64, Udall 14
Canton-Galva 54, Fairfield 0
Goessel 54, Solomon 22
Hutchinson Central Christian (1-3) at Kinsley (1-3)
La Crosse 46, Pratt Skyline 0
Little River 46, Moundridge 0
Norwich (1-3) at Rural Vista (1-3)
Oswego 52, Sedan 48
South Sumner County 62, Oxford 0
Pretty Prairie (1-3) at Herington (1-3)
South Barber (4-0) at South Central (2-2)
Stafford 60, St. John 12
West Elk (4-0) at Flinthills (1-3)
Wichita Independent (4-0) at Argonia-Attica (3-1)
Yates Center (0-4) at Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-4)
6-man scores
Burrton (3-1) at Tescott (3-1)
Cunningham 46, Pawnee Heights 0
High school football league standings
City League standings
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Carroll
|3-0
|3-2
|2
|Northwest
|3-1
|3-1
|3
|East
|2-1
|2-2
|3
|Heights
|2-1
|2-2
|5
|West
|1-1
|1-3
|6
|Kapaun
|1-2
|2-2
|6
|South
|1-2
|1-3
|6
|Southeast
|1-2
|1-3
|9
|North
|0-4
|0-5
AV-CTL Division 1 standings
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Derby
|2-0
|3-1
|1
|Maize
|2-0
|4-0
|3
|Hutchinson
|2-1
|3-1
|3
|Maize South
|2-1
|3-1
|5
|Campus
|1-1
|1-3
|6
|Newton
|0-3
|0-4
|6
|Salina South
|0-3
|0-4
AV-CTL Division 2 standings
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Andover Central
|2-0
|3-1
|2
|Andover
|2-1
|2-2
|2
|Goddard
|2-1
|3-1
|4
|Salina Central
|1-1
|3-1
|4
|Valley Center
|1-1
|3-1
|6
|Eisenhower
|1-2
|1-3
|7
|Arkansas City
|0-3
|1-3
AV-CTL Division 3 standings
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|McPherson
|2-0
|3-1
|2
|Circle
|2-1
|3-1
|3
|Augusta
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|Buhler
|1-1
|1-3
|5
|Mulvane
|0-1
|0-4
|6
|Winfield
|0-2
|0-4
AV-CTL Division 4 standings
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Collegiate
|4-0
|4-0
|2
|Andale
|3-0
|4-0
|3
|Clearwater
|2-2
|2-2
|4
|Wellington
|1-2
|2-2
|5
|El Dorado
|0-3
|1-3
|5
|Rose Hill
|0-3
|1-3
Central Plains League standings
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Chaparral
|4-0
|4-0
|1
|Kingman
|4-0
|4-0
|3
|Cheney
|2-1
|3-1
|4
|Garden Plain
|2-2
|2-2
|5
|Douglass
|1-2
|2-2
|6
|Medicine Lodge
|1-3
|1-3
|6
|Conway Springs
|1-3
|1-3
|8
|Belle Plaine
|0-2
|0-4
|8
|Trinity Academy
|0-2
|0-4
Central Kansas League standings
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Pratt
|3-0
|3-1
|2
|Haven
|3-1
|3-1
|3
|Hesston
|2-1
|3-1
|3
|Hoisington
|2-1
|3-1
|3
|Smoky Valley
|2-1
|2-2
|6
|Larned
|2-2
|2-2
|7
|Halstead
|1-2
|1-3
|7
|Hillsboro
|1-2
|1-3
|9
|Nickerson
|1-3
|1-3
|10
|Lyons
|0-4
|0-4
Heart of America League standings
|Div.
|Ovr.
|1
|Inman
|4-0
|4-0
|2
|Hutch Trinity
|3-0
|4-0
|3
|Sterling
|2-2
|2-2
|3
|Marion
|2-2
|2-2
|5
|Sedgwick
|0-3
|1-3
|6
|Remington
|0-4
|0-4
High school football district standings
Class 6A West standings
|Ovr.
|Pts
|1
|Manhattan
|4-0
|27
|2
|Garden City
|3-1
|32
|3
|Lawrence
|3-1
|29
|4
|Wichita Northwest
|3-1
|27
|5
|Derby
|3-1
|26
|6
|Washburn Rural
|3-1
|24
|7
|Dodge City
|3-1
|21
|7
|Junction City
|3-1
|21
|9
|Wichita East
|2-2
|3
|9
|Wichita Heights
|2-2
|3
|11
|Campus
|1-3
|-16
|12
|Lawrence Free State
|1-3
|-22
|13
|Topeka
|1-3
|-26
|13
|Wichita South
|1-3
|-26
|13
|Wichita Southeast
|1-3
|-26
|16
|Wichita North
|0-5
|-65
Class 5A West standings
|Ovr.
|Pts
|1
|Maize
|4-0
|52
|2
|Goddard
|3-1
|38
|3
|Salina Central
|3-1
|23
|4
|Hays
|3-1
|19
|5
|Hutchinson
|3-1
|18
|6
|Maize South
|3-1
|16
|7
|Valley Center
|3-1
|5
|8
|Bishop Carroll
|3-2
|24
|9
|Liberal
|2-2
|5
|10
|Kapaun Mt. Carmel
|2-2
|3
|11
|Great Bend
|2-2
|0
|12
|Andover
|2-2
|-9
|13
|Goddard Eisenhower
|1-3
|-8
|14
|Wichita West
|1-3
|-26
|15
|Newton
|0-4
|-35
|16
|Salina South
|0-4
|-52
Class 4A West standings
|Ovr.
|Pts
|1
|Wamego
|4-0
|52
|2
|Coffeyville
|4-0
|32
|3
|McPherson
|3-1
|26
|4
|Andover Central
|3-1
|23
|5
|Abilene
|3-1
|20
|6
|Circle
|3-1
|13
|7
|Wellington
|2-2
|0
|8
|Independence
|1-3
|-17
|9
|Buhler
|1-3
|-19
|10
|Arkansas City
|1-3
|-23
|11
|Ulysses
|1-3
|-24
|12
|Rose Hill
|1-3
|-26
|13
|Augusta
|1-3
|-29
|14
|El Dorado
|1-3
|-36
|15
|Mulvane
|0-4
|-26
|16
|Winfield
|0-4
|-38
Class 3A, District 6 standings
|Dis.
|Ovr.
|Pts
|1
|Wichita Collegiate
|1-0
|4-0
|21
|2
|Hesston
|1-0
|3-1
|15
|3
|Chapman
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|Trinity Academy
|0-1
|0-4
|-15
|5
|Clearwater
|0-1
|2-2
|-21
Class 3A, District 7 standings
|Dis.
|Ovr.
|Pts
|1
|Andale
|1-0
|4-0
|21
|1
|Cheney
|1-0
|3-1
|21
|3
|Nickerson
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|Pratt
|0-1
|3-1
|-21
|4
|Smoky Valley
|0-1
|2-2
|-21
Class 2A, District 5 standings
|Dis.
|Ovr.
|Pts
|1
|Ellsworth
|1-0
|4-0
|21
|1
|Southeast-Saline
|1-0
|4-0
|21
|3
|Lyons
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|Halstead
|0-1
|1-3
|-21
|4
|Hillsboro
|0-1
|1-3
|-21
Class 2A, District 6 standings
|Dis.
|Ovr.
|Pts
|1
|Kingman
|1-0
|4-0
|21
|1
|Chaparral
|1-0
|4-0
|3
|3
|Haven
|0-0
|3-1
|0
|4
|Garden Plain
|0-1
|2-2
|-3
|4
|Douglass
|0-1
|2-2
|-21
Class 1A, District 6 standings
|Dis.
|Ovr.
|Pts
|1
|Sedgwick
|1-0
|1-3
|21
|1
|Marion
|1-0
|2-2
|8
|3
|Belle Plaine
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|Remington
|0-1
|0-4
|-8
|4
|Bluestem
|0-1
|0-4
|-21
Class 1A, District 7 standings
|Dis.
|Ovr.
|Pts
|1
|Hutchinson Trinity
|1-0
|4-0
|21
|1
|Inman
|1-0
|4-0
|21
|1
|Conway Springs
|1-0
|1-3
|21
|4
|Ellinwood
|0-1
|2-2
|-21
|4
|Medicine Lodge
|0-1
|1-3
|-21
|4
|Sterling
|0-1
|2-2
|-21
