High school football game scores from Friday’s Week 5 schedule for Wichita-area teams

Friday Night Lights are back and the Kansas high school football season is underway, as Varsity Kansas has you covered for updated game scores and standings from all around the Wichita area.

Below is a list of scores from the Week 5 schedule for games on Friday, Sept. 30.

Kansas high school football Week 5 scores (September 30)

Class 6A scores

Bishop Carroll 48, North 7

Derby 70, Campus 13

East 54, West 8

Heights 54, South 6

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 70, Southeast 0

Northwest 81, Topeka 13

Class 5A scores

Andover 27, Eisenhower 25

Goddard 20, Andover Central 14

Hutchinson 42, Salina South 7

Maize 63, Maize South 26

Newton 26, Arkansas City 13

Valley Center 43, Salina Central 36

Class 4A scores

Buhler 22, Mulvane 7

Circle 37, Augusta 15

McPherson 24, Winfield 0

Rose Hill 16, Abilene 12

Wellington 45, El Dorado 8

Class 3A, District 6 scores

Clearwater 49, Trinity Academy 20

Collegiate 34, Chapman 8

Class 3A, District 7 scores

Andale 108, Nickerson 0

Cheney 27, Smoky Valley 14

Class 3A scores

Kingman 28, Hesston 0

Pratt 37, Hoisington 13

Class 2A, District 5 scores

Ellsworth 55, Lyons 0

Halstead 55, Hillsboro 21

Class 2A, District 6 scores

Chaparral 42, Douglass 6

Garden Plain 45, Haven 18

Class 2A scores

Class 1A, District 6 scores

Marion 60, Belle Plaine 9

Remington 67, Bluestem 0

Class 1A, District 7 scores

Conway Springs 36, Ellinwood 0

Inman 21, Hutchinson Trinity 3

Medicine Lodge 28, Sterling 12

Class 1A scores

Osage City 52, Sedgwick 28

8-man scores

Burden-Central 64, Udall 14

Canton-Galva 54, Fairfield 0

Goessel 54, Solomon 22

Hutchinson Central Christian (1-3) at Kinsley (1-3)

La Crosse 46, Pratt Skyline 0

Little River 46, Moundridge 0

Norwich (1-3) at Rural Vista (1-3)

Oswego 52, Sedan 48

South Sumner County 62, Oxford 0

Pretty Prairie (1-3) at Herington (1-3)

South Barber (4-0) at South Central (2-2)

Stafford 60, St. John 12

West Elk (4-0) at Flinthills (1-3)

Wichita Independent (4-0) at Argonia-Attica (3-1)

Yates Center (0-4) at Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-4)

6-man scores

Burrton (3-1) at Tescott (3-1)

Cunningham 46, Pawnee Heights 0

High school football league standings

City League standings









Div. Ovr. 1 Carroll 3-0 3-2 2 Northwest 3-1 3-1 3 East 2-1 2-2 3 Heights 2-1 2-2 5 West 1-1 1-3 6 Kapaun 1-2 2-2 6 South 1-2 1-3 6 Southeast 1-2 1-3 9 North 0-4 0-5

AV-CTL Division 1 standings









Div. Ovr. 1 Derby 2-0 3-1 1 Maize 2-0 4-0 3 Hutchinson 2-1 3-1 3 Maize South 2-1 3-1 5 Campus 1-1 1-3 6 Newton 0-3 0-4 6 Salina South 0-3 0-4

AV-CTL Division 2 standings









Div. Ovr. 1 Andover Central 2-0 3-1 2 Andover 2-1 2-2 2 Goddard 2-1 3-1 4 Salina Central 1-1 3-1 4 Valley Center 1-1 3-1 6 Eisenhower 1-2 1-3 7 Arkansas City 0-3 1-3

AV-CTL Division 3 standings









Div. Ovr. 1 McPherson 2-0 3-1 2 Circle 2-1 3-1 3 Augusta 1-1 1-3 3 Buhler 1-1 1-3 5 Mulvane 0-1 0-4 6 Winfield 0-2 0-4

AV-CTL Division 4 standings









Div. Ovr. 1 Collegiate 4-0 4-0 2 Andale 3-0 4-0 3 Clearwater 2-2 2-2 4 Wellington 1-2 2-2 5 El Dorado 0-3 1-3 5 Rose Hill 0-3 1-3

Central Plains League standings









Div. Ovr. 1 Chaparral 4-0 4-0 1 Kingman 4-0 4-0 3 Cheney 2-1 3-1 4 Garden Plain 2-2 2-2 5 Douglass 1-2 2-2 6 Medicine Lodge 1-3 1-3 6 Conway Springs 1-3 1-3 8 Belle Plaine 0-2 0-4 8 Trinity Academy 0-2 0-4

Central Kansas League standings









Div. Ovr. 1 Pratt 3-0 3-1 2 Haven 3-1 3-1 3 Hesston 2-1 3-1 3 Hoisington 2-1 3-1 3 Smoky Valley 2-1 2-2 6 Larned 2-2 2-2 7 Halstead 1-2 1-3 7 Hillsboro 1-2 1-3 9 Nickerson 1-3 1-3 10 Lyons 0-4 0-4

Heart of America League standings









Div. Ovr. 1 Inman 4-0 4-0 2 Hutch Trinity 3-0 4-0 3 Sterling 2-2 2-2 3 Marion 2-2 2-2 5 Sedgwick 0-3 1-3 6 Remington 0-4 0-4

High school football district standings

Class 6A West standings









Ovr. Pts 1 Manhattan 4-0 27 2 Garden City 3-1 32 3 Lawrence 3-1 29 4 Wichita Northwest 3-1 27 5 Derby 3-1 26 6 Washburn Rural 3-1 24 7 Dodge City 3-1 21 7 Junction City 3-1 21 9 Wichita East 2-2 3 9 Wichita Heights 2-2 3 11 Campus 1-3 -16 12 Lawrence Free State 1-3 -22 13 Topeka 1-3 -26 13 Wichita South 1-3 -26 13 Wichita Southeast 1-3 -26 16 Wichita North 0-5 -65

Class 5A West standings









Ovr. Pts 1 Maize 4-0 52 2 Goddard 3-1 38 3 Salina Central 3-1 23 4 Hays 3-1 19 5 Hutchinson 3-1 18 6 Maize South 3-1 16 7 Valley Center 3-1 5 8 Bishop Carroll 3-2 24 9 Liberal 2-2 5 10 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2-2 3 11 Great Bend 2-2 0 12 Andover 2-2 -9 13 Goddard Eisenhower 1-3 -8 14 Wichita West 1-3 -26 15 Newton 0-4 -35 16 Salina South 0-4 -52

Class 4A West standings









Ovr. Pts 1 Wamego 4-0 52 2 Coffeyville 4-0 32 3 McPherson 3-1 26 4 Andover Central 3-1 23 5 Abilene 3-1 20 6 Circle 3-1 13 7 Wellington 2-2 0 8 Independence 1-3 -17 9 Buhler 1-3 -19 10 Arkansas City 1-3 -23 11 Ulysses 1-3 -24 12 Rose Hill 1-3 -26 13 Augusta 1-3 -29 14 El Dorado 1-3 -36 15 Mulvane 0-4 -26 16 Winfield 0-4 -38

Class 3A, District 6 standings









Dis. Ovr. Pts 1 Wichita Collegiate 1-0 4-0 21 2 Hesston 1-0 3-1 15 3 Chapman 0-0 1-3 0 4 Trinity Academy 0-1 0-4 -15 5 Clearwater 0-1 2-2 -21

Class 3A, District 7 standings









Dis. Ovr. Pts 1 Andale 1-0 4-0 21 1 Cheney 1-0 3-1 21 3 Nickerson 0-0 1-3 0 4 Pratt 0-1 3-1 -21 4 Smoky Valley 0-1 2-2 -21

Class 2A, District 5 standings









Dis. Ovr. Pts 1 Ellsworth 1-0 4-0 21 1 Southeast-Saline 1-0 4-0 21 3 Lyons 0-0 0-4 0 4 Halstead 0-1 1-3 -21 4 Hillsboro 0-1 1-3 -21

Class 2A, District 6 standings









Dis. Ovr. Pts 1 Kingman 1-0 4-0 21 1 Chaparral 1-0 4-0 3 3 Haven 0-0 3-1 0 4 Garden Plain 0-1 2-2 -3 4 Douglass 0-1 2-2 -21

Class 1A, District 6 standings









Dis. Ovr. Pts 1 Sedgwick 1-0 1-3 21 1 Marion 1-0 2-2 8 3 Belle Plaine 0-0 0-4 0 4 Remington 0-1 0-4 -8 4 Bluestem 0-1 0-4 -21

Class 1A, District 7 standings