ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

High school football game scores from Friday’s Week 5 schedule for Wichita-area teams

By Taylor Eldridge
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwCrp_0iHSnpkM00

Friday Night Lights are back and the Kansas high school football season is underway, as Varsity Kansas has you covered for updated game scores and standings from all around the Wichita area.

Below is a list of scores from the Week 5 schedule for games on Friday, Sept. 30.

Kansas high school football Week 5 scores (September 30)

Class 6A scores

Bishop Carroll 48, North 7

Derby 70, Campus 13

East 54, West 8

Heights 54, South 6

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 70, Southeast 0

Northwest 81, Topeka 13

Class 5A scores

Andover 27, Eisenhower 25

Bishop Carroll 48, North 7

East 54, West 8

Goddard 20, Andover Central 14

Hutchinson 42, Salina South 7

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 70, Southeast 0

Maize 63, Maize South 26

Newton 26, Arkansas City 13

Valley Center 43, Salina Central 36

Class 4A scores

Buhler 22, Mulvane 7

Circle 37, Augusta 15

Goddard 20, Andover Central 14

McPherson 24, Winfield 0

Newton 26, Arkansas City 13

Rose Hill 16, Abilene 12

Wellington 45, El Dorado 8

Class 3A, District 6 scores

Clearwater 49, Trinity Academy 20

Collegiate 34, Chapman 8

Class 3A, District 7 scores

Andale 108, Nickerson 0

Cheney 27, Smoky Valley 14

Class 3A scores

Kingman 28, Hesston 0

Pratt 37, Hoisington 13

Class 2A, District 5 scores

Ellsworth 55, Lyons 0

Halstead 55, Hillsboro 21

Class 2A, District 6 scores

Chaparral 42, Douglass 6

Garden Plain 45, Haven 18

Class 2A scores

Kingman 28, Hesston 0

Pratt 37, Hoisington 13

Class 1A, District 6 scores

Marion 60, Belle Plaine 9

Remington 67, Bluestem 0

Class 1A, District 7 scores

Conway Springs 36, Ellinwood 0

Inman 21, Hutchinson Trinity 3

Medicine Lodge 28, Sterling 12

Class 1A scores

Osage City 52, Sedgwick 28

8-man scores

Burden-Central 64, Udall 14

Canton-Galva 54, Fairfield 0

Goessel 54, Solomon 22

Hutchinson Central Christian (1-3) at Kinsley (1-3)

La Crosse 46, Pratt Skyline 0

Little River 46, Moundridge 0

Norwich (1-3) at Rural Vista (1-3)

Oswego 52, Sedan 48

South Sumner County 62, Oxford 0

Pretty Prairie (1-3) at Herington (1-3)

South Barber (4-0) at South Central (2-2)

Stafford 60, St. John 12

West Elk (4-0) at Flinthills (1-3)

Wichita Independent (4-0) at Argonia-Attica (3-1)

Yates Center (0-4) at Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-4)

6-man scores

Burrton (3-1) at Tescott (3-1)

Cunningham 46, Pawnee Heights 0

High school football league standings

City League standings





Div. Ovr.
1 Carroll 3-0 3-2
2 Northwest 3-1 3-1
3 East 2-1 2-2
3 Heights 2-1 2-2
5 West 1-1 1-3
6 Kapaun 1-2 2-2
6 South 1-2 1-3
6 Southeast 1-2 1-3
9 North 0-4 0-5

AV-CTL Division 1 standings





Div. Ovr.
1 Derby 2-0 3-1
1 Maize 2-0 4-0
3 Hutchinson 2-1 3-1
3 Maize South 2-1 3-1
5 Campus 1-1 1-3
6 Newton 0-3 0-4
6 Salina South 0-3 0-4

AV-CTL Division 2 standings





Div. Ovr.
1 Andover Central 2-0 3-1
2 Andover 2-1 2-2
2 Goddard 2-1 3-1
4 Salina Central 1-1 3-1
4 Valley Center 1-1 3-1
6 Eisenhower 1-2 1-3
7 Arkansas City 0-3 1-3

AV-CTL Division 3 standings





Div. Ovr.
1 McPherson 2-0 3-1
2 Circle 2-1 3-1
3 Augusta 1-1 1-3
3 Buhler 1-1 1-3
5 Mulvane 0-1 0-4
6 Winfield 0-2 0-4

AV-CTL Division 4 standings





Div. Ovr.
1 Collegiate 4-0 4-0
2 Andale 3-0 4-0
3 Clearwater 2-2 2-2
4 Wellington 1-2 2-2
5 El Dorado 0-3 1-3
5 Rose Hill 0-3 1-3

Central Plains League standings





Div. Ovr.
1 Chaparral 4-0 4-0
1 Kingman 4-0 4-0
3 Cheney 2-1 3-1
4 Garden Plain 2-2 2-2
5 Douglass 1-2 2-2
6 Medicine Lodge 1-3 1-3
6 Conway Springs 1-3 1-3
8 Belle Plaine 0-2 0-4
8 Trinity Academy 0-2 0-4

Central Kansas League standings





Div. Ovr.
1 Pratt 3-0 3-1
2 Haven 3-1 3-1
3 Hesston 2-1 3-1
3 Hoisington 2-1 3-1
3 Smoky Valley 2-1 2-2
6 Larned 2-2 2-2
7 Halstead 1-2 1-3
7 Hillsboro 1-2 1-3
9 Nickerson 1-3 1-3
10 Lyons 0-4 0-4

Heart of America League standings





Div. Ovr.
1 Inman 4-0 4-0
2 Hutch Trinity 3-0 4-0
3 Sterling 2-2 2-2
3 Marion 2-2 2-2
5 Sedgwick 0-3 1-3
6 Remington 0-4 0-4

High school football district standings

Class 6A West standings





Ovr. Pts
1 Manhattan 4-0 27
2 Garden City 3-1 32
3 Lawrence 3-1 29
4 Wichita Northwest 3-1 27
5 Derby 3-1 26
6 Washburn Rural 3-1 24
7 Dodge City 3-1 21
7 Junction City 3-1 21
9 Wichita East 2-2 3
9 Wichita Heights 2-2 3
11 Campus 1-3 -16
12 Lawrence Free State 1-3 -22
13 Topeka 1-3 -26
13 Wichita South 1-3 -26
13 Wichita Southeast 1-3 -26
16 Wichita North 0-5 -65

Class 5A West standings





Ovr. Pts
1 Maize 4-0 52
2 Goddard 3-1 38
3 Salina Central 3-1 23
4 Hays 3-1 19
5 Hutchinson 3-1 18
6 Maize South 3-1 16
7 Valley Center 3-1 5
8 Bishop Carroll 3-2 24
9 Liberal 2-2 5
10 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2-2 3
11 Great Bend 2-2 0
12 Andover 2-2 -9
13 Goddard Eisenhower 1-3 -8
14 Wichita West 1-3 -26
15 Newton 0-4 -35
16 Salina South 0-4 -52

Class 4A West standings





Ovr. Pts
1 Wamego 4-0 52
2 Coffeyville 4-0 32
3 McPherson 3-1 26
4 Andover Central 3-1 23
5 Abilene 3-1 20
6 Circle 3-1 13
7 Wellington 2-2 0
8 Independence 1-3 -17
9 Buhler 1-3 -19
10 Arkansas City 1-3 -23
11 Ulysses 1-3 -24
12 Rose Hill 1-3 -26
13 Augusta 1-3 -29
14 El Dorado 1-3 -36
15 Mulvane 0-4 -26
16 Winfield 0-4 -38

Class 3A, District 6 standings





Dis. Ovr. Pts
1 Wichita Collegiate 1-0 4-0 21
2 Hesston 1-0 3-1 15
3 Chapman 0-0 1-3 0
4 Trinity Academy 0-1 0-4 -15
5 Clearwater 0-1 2-2 -21

Class 3A, District 7 standings





Dis. Ovr. Pts
1 Andale 1-0 4-0 21
1 Cheney 1-0 3-1 21
3 Nickerson 0-0 1-3 0
4 Pratt 0-1 3-1 -21
4 Smoky Valley 0-1 2-2 -21

Class 2A, District 5 standings





Dis. Ovr. Pts
1 Ellsworth 1-0 4-0 21
1 Southeast-Saline 1-0 4-0 21
3 Lyons 0-0 0-4 0
4 Halstead 0-1 1-3 -21
4 Hillsboro 0-1 1-3 -21

Class 2A, District 6 standings





Dis. Ovr. Pts
1 Kingman 1-0 4-0 21
1 Chaparral 1-0 4-0 3
3 Haven 0-0 3-1 0
4 Garden Plain 0-1 2-2 -3
4 Douglass 0-1 2-2 -21

Class 1A, District 6 standings





Dis. Ovr. Pts
1 Sedgwick 1-0 1-3 21
1 Marion 1-0 2-2 8
3 Belle Plaine 0-0 0-4 0
4 Remington 0-1 0-4 -8
4 Bluestem 0-1 0-4 -21

Class 1A, District 7 standings





Dis. Ovr. Pts
1 Hutchinson Trinity 1-0 4-0 21
1 Inman 1-0 4-0 21
1 Conway Springs 1-0 1-3 21
4 Ellinwood 0-1 2-2 -21
4 Medicine Lodge 0-1 1-3 -21
4 Sterling 0-1 2-2 -21

Comments / 0

Related
sportsinks.com

Football in Kansas: Jett Vincent sets two state marks, Miege ends a 23-year streak in win, La Crosse and Andale each reach a 100 milestone; who else impressed?

Jett Vincent’s state records, Andale’s navigating a 108-0 victory and winning streaks highlight Week 5. Week 5 was highlighted by historical dominance of four teams: 3A No. 1 Andale, the top-two Eight-Man, Division II squads Axtell and Canton-Galva and 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege. Canton-Galva senior Jett Vincent,...
ANDALE, KS
WIBW

Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Kansas firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday to honor fallen firefighters in the Sunflower State. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Oct. 3, she has ordered that all flags are to be flown at half-staff throughout the state in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. The order lasts from sunup to sundown on Monday.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Nickerson, KS
City
Halstead, KS
City
Inman, KS
City
Cheney, KS
City
Herington, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Ellsworth, KS
City
Winfield, KS
City
Clearwater, KS
City
Maize, KS
City
Douglass, KS
City
El Dorado, KS
City
Ellinwood, KS
City
Abilene, KS
City
Hoisington, KS
City
Hillsboro, KS
City
Buhler, KS
City
Kingman, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Education
travel2next.com

10 National Parks In Kansas

The sunflower state of Kansas is one of the more overlooked U.S. states when it comes to tourism. Kansas is one of the world’s leading producers of wheat and is often referred to as the ‘Breadbasket of the World’. But Kansas has more to offer than wheat and the legacy of Dorothy’s shiny red shoes.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Medicine#American Football#Highschoolsports#North 7 Derby 70#Hutchinson#Salina Central#Winfield 0 Newton#El Dorado 8 Class 3a#Trinity Academy 20#Smoky Valley#Hesston 0 Pratt
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and quiet, slim rain chances west

The pattern of the cool mornings and warmer than average afternoons continues as we push into Sunday. Most of us will trend back to the lower to mid 80s. Winds pick up in western Kansas today, specifically for communities to the northwest. Sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph with higher gusts. Those in central Kansas will be much more quiet.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshiny weekend, overnight showers west

Warm afternoons and comfy nights continue! Fire concerns remain elevated through this evening out west. Please continue to refrain from doing any burning and becoming the spark that could prompt a wildfire. Friday Football Fever will be picture perfect fall weather. Winds will start to relax after our gusty Friday....
WICHITA, KS
kcur.org

Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up

Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Kansas Reflector

‘We’re live, we’re local’: Kansas Public Radio marks 70 years on the air

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post ‘We’re live, we’re local’: Kansas Public Radio marks 70 years on the air appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!

My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Hospitals Urge Lawmakers to Increase Number of Mental Health Beds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas hospital officials are urging lawmakers to increase the state’s capacity for mental health care. The Kansas News Service reports that the shortage of such beds is causing a burden for local hospitals. A lack of mental health resources in Kansas is often forcing hospitals to take in people experiencing mental health emergencies.
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
272
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy