ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Fraternity cleared of hazing, sanctioned on other violations

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKobB_0iHSno6r00

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/30) 03:52

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said.

Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity's interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some privileges through June, the school said Thursday.

"In this case, our inquiry found no evidence of hazing, but exposed recruitment and alcohol behaviors which violate our Student Conduct Code," said Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

The fraternity agreed to participate in education, training and harm reduction programs, WVU said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny College to cover tuition for certain students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny College will cover 100% of tuition for Pennsylvania students from families earning $50,000 or less.The Commitment to Access Program is open to new first-year and transfer students starting next fall, as well as current students for the 2023-24 academic year.It is renewable for up to four years as long as income guidelines are met and students remain in good academic standing.No additional application is required, but you must fill out the FAFSA.
MEADVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Oliver Citywide Academy students to learn remotely this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Oliver Citywide Academy students will be learning remotely this coming week. The decision comes after a teacher was attacked by a student on Friday. RELATED STORIES:Police take juvenile into custody following assault at Oliver Citywide AcademySources: Oliver Citywide Academy teacher physically and sexually assaulted by studentA 15-year-old is charged in the assault. Sources have told KDKA the teacher was physically and sexually assaulted and needed to be hospitalized as a result. After this week, students will return on a staggered timeline sorted by grade level. The Pittsburgh Public School Board expects the administration to address the attack as well as develop plans to ensure safety for staff and students alike.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Spotting early signs of school bullying

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We are just over one month into the new school year, and bullying is a big concern for many parents.Do you have a good idea of what your child is doing on social media? What is being said to them? What are they saying to and about others?They've been in school long enough now for the bullying to have started and KDKA's John Shumway is here with some words of caution. Bullying can be destructive to your child and only gets worse if left unchecked.School days can be the best of times. Friends for life are made, memories...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Protesters gather in Pittsburgh in support of Iranian women

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, dozens of people gathered at the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh to protest against the Iranian regime.Many American-Iranians who are living here in Pittsburgh were part of the crowd. They said they wanted to show their solidarity with the brave women of Iran."This is an issue of human rights," Fayezeh Haji Hassan said. "In any society, if you want a free world, you have to have free women."After the demonstration, the protestors peacefully marched up Grant Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Morgantown, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

University of Pittsburgh hosting multiple flu shot clinics as a possible severe season looms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With flu season just around the corner, the University of Pittsburgh is hosting several flu shot clinics this week. The first is coming up on Tuesday inside the William Pitt Union Ballroom lower lounge from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed. There will also be two clinics this week on Wednesday and Friday. The full list of clinics is below - all of them do not require appointments but are asking those who plan to attend to fill out this immunization intake form which can be found at this link. Tuesday, October 4: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating Mt. Washington shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting on Mt. Washington.Police officers and EMS were called Friday around 10 p.m. to Wyoming Street for the shooting. One person was taken to the hospital, but an update on their condition was not available. No other information was available. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Student in custody, staff member hospitalized after assault at Oliver Citywide Academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A student is in custody after allegedly assaulting a staff member at Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday morning.School police were notified about an assault shortly before 9 a.m., a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said. Police released few details, only confirming a student assaulted a staff member. When asked what kind of assault and if the staff member was a teacher, they only said they can't comment. The district spokesperson said the school was placed on a modified lockdown as an extra precaution, meaning no one was allowed to enter or leave the school without an appointment. "It's just sad to me,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Gibson
CBS Pittsburgh

Bishop Zubik ordains 17 new deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bishop David Zubik ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese today.The ceremony was held at Saint Paul Cathedral. The 17 men come from throughout the diocese and all but one is married.As ordained ministers, deacons assist priests at mass and preside as needed at events such as baptisms, weddings, and funerals.They also help provide care to people in hospitals, nursing homes, and jails.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native and journalism pioneer Al Primo dies at 87

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh native, broadcast news legend and former KDKA journalist, Al Primo, has died at the age of 87.Primo graduated from University of Pittsburgh and worked at KDKA from 1953 to 1964. He then moved on to Philadelphia where he created the "eyewitness news" format.The journalism pioneer also worked at ABC in New York Center, attempted to launch an early version of streaming news in 1999, and created "Teen Kids News" in 2002, according to the Trib.His eldest daughter told the Trib, "[He] was extremely empathetic and sympathetic. He felt the joys and the sorrows of the people around him."Primo died Thursday at his home in Connecticut. He was battling cancer, he Trib reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police, ATF offering $10,000 reward for information in vehicle arson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A $10,000 reward is now on the line for anyone with information regarding the arson of three Pittsburgh police cruisers. Early on Wednesday morning, security footage at the police training building captured two suspects setting fire to the vehicles. The three cruisers then burned up and were considered a total loss. "It's clear from this investigation that these perpetrators of this crime knew exactly what they were doing. It was a planned event. It was premeditated and well planned," Richard Ford said, a Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Major Crimes Commander.    The Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms as well as the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the two individuals. "These were three clearly marked Pittsburgh police vehicles were parked in the lot adjacent to the academy. Therefore, we are working jointly with the ATF in this investigation to identify and charge the individuals responsible for this cowardly act," Ford said. "We view that as an attack on the Pittsburgh Bureau police."   Anyone with information can contact the ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-323-7800.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Fraternity#Linus College#Kdka Tv#Wvu
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington High School dedicates scoreboard in memory of student that died in motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - On Friday night, a local homecoming game held a special dedication. Washington High School dedicated a scoreboard in memory of Caleb Jackson.Jackson died last year in a motorcycle accident. He was a standout football and basketball player at Washington High School during his time there.Jackson then worked at 84 Lumber and they donated the new scoreboard. Those who knew him said he was a positive light in so many people's lives.
WASHINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Missing Frazer Township woman was in 'volatile relationship,' not seen since Sept. 11

FRAZIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are asking for the public's help finding aFrazer Township woman who vanished nearly a month ago and has not been heard from since.Darlene Harbison, 59, disappeared on Sept. 11, police said. Her daughter tried to contact her several times that day, and then asked Frazer Township police to do a welfare check.Allegheny County police joined the investigation two days later.On Sept. 17, police said they found Harbison's boyfriend, 57-year-old Eric Gibbs, dead. Investigators said he took his own life in West Deer Township.Harbison and Gibbs had a "volatile relationship," police said. They believe "Gibbs is the person responsible for Harbison's disappearance," according to investigators.Police have also released photos of the vehicles that Gibbs is known to drive.Police have called in local fire departments, along with Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group and Steel City K-9 Response to assist in the search but have not been able to locate Harbison.Anyone with information on Harbison's disappearance is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigate shooting in Elliott

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. Dispatch said that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday on Lakewood Street. The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No suspects or arrests have been announced. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
CBS Pittsburgh

Fetterman rallies in Pittsburgh one day after Oz stumps with Toomey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the rain poured down from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the Fetterman campaign played "Rock You Like A Hurricane."John Fetterman was back in our area today for a campaign rally in the Strip District.And despite the rain, hundreds of people were in the crowd under umbrellas and ponchos.Franco Harris and Mayor Ed Gainey were among the speakers, and then Fetterman defended his record on crime."Dr. Oz attacks me on crime. What has Dr. Oz ever done about crime? In a gated mansion in New Jersey? Nothing," Fetterman stated."I took on gun violence, working with the police, funding the police, working with the community, and we went without murders, we stopped the killing for five-and-a-half years," Fetterman exclaimed.As for his health, Fetterman said every day he gets better and better.Dr. Oz was in Downtown Pittsburgh yesterday. He appeared at a rally with Sen. Pat Toomey.The race between Fetterman and Oz appears to be tightening. A new Franklin & Marshall poll shows Fetterman's nine-point lead in August has dropped to three points, leading Oz 45% to 42%.Analysts said more Republicans who backed other candidates in the primary are now lining up behind Oz.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Anti-Fetterman billboard paid for by Oz campaign goes up in Braddock

BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Right next to the "Welcome To Braddock" sign is a new billboard, paid for by the Dr. Oz campaign. It shows toilet paper with the quote "Soft on skin, soft on bottoms" and then a picture of John Fetterman with the quote "Soft on Crime." Fetterman, prior to becoming lieutenant governor was the mayor of Braddock and he still lives there. In response, the Fetterman campaign said he confronted violence and there have been no deadly shootings in Braddock in over five years. The full statement they provided to KDKA is below. "Dr. Oz would not last a second in Braddock. This rich, fancy man lives in a mansion on a hill in New Jersey, what does he know about confronting crime? Nothing, he has no idea and no real solutions.The reality is that John has actually taken on crime, as Mayor of Braddock John succeeded in confronting the gun violence epidemic – with Braddock going 5 ½ years without the loss of life through gun violence. As Mayor, John worked closely with the police and the community, showing up at crime scenes himself. Oz has not done anything on crime."
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in Pittsburgh with support of outgoing Senator Pat Toomey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a campaign stop in Pittsburgh on Friday. He was joined by outgoing Republican Senator Pat Toomey, getting Toomey's support in the process. Oz, as he has done often lately, criticized his opponent, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, as being soft on crime. He told people in the downtown Pittsburgh audience that he is the candidate for change. "I think that voters in Pennsylvania are being so hurt by the lawlessness around us that when they hear John Fetterman's ideology and others the far left of the Democratic Party, because I don't think this is widely believed to be the way to go forward if you're a conservative Democrat, for example in Pennsylvania, but the radical side of the party does seem to have proposed ideas that John Fetterman espouses, they're directly correlated with the lawlessness we're seeing," Oz said. Today, John Fetterman will hold a rally in the Strip District. He'll be at Fifteenth and Smallman streets and joined by Democratic House nominee Summer Lee as well as Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. That is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m. Meanwhile, Fetterman and Oz are scheduled to debate on October 25.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man on the run for 2 years after fatal Point Breeze crash conviction arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man on the run for more than two years has been arrested.Police arrested Daquan Thompson in Uniontown on Wednesday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.In 2020, a judge convicted Thompson of driving drunk and causing a crash in Point Breeze that killed Angelica Field, a mother of five and a passenger in his car. Police say Thompson's blood-alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.Thompson never showed up for sentencing and was on the run before being arrested by law enforcement on Wednesday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy