ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Does Beto O’Rourke support confiscating AR-style guns? What he said in Friday’s debate

By Eleanor Dearman
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38hgkY_0iHSnhvm00

During Friday’s gubernatorial debate, candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke backed off his 2019 comments supporting the mandatory buyback of AR-style guns .

It was during his bid for president that O’Rourke said “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.

“We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore,” he said at the time. The comments came after 23 people were killed in a shooting at an El Paso Walmart, O’Rourke’s hometown.

Three years later, O’Rourke is now running for Texas governor against Republican incumbent Greg Abbott. The Democratic nominee was asked about his current position on the confiscation of AR-style weapons during a Friday debate in Edinburg.

O’Rourke said it’s clear after the shootings in El Paso and Uvalde that “the only place AR-15 and AK-47s make sense is on a battlefield.”

“But as governor of the state of Texas, I need to be focused on what we can get done,” O’Rourke said, advocating for raising the age to buy such weapons, red-flag laws and universal background checks as doable measures.

Dallas Morning News reporter Gromer Jeffers, a moderator, pressed: “Yes or no, are you for confiscating AR-style weapons?”

“I’m for making sure that we make progress,” O’Rourke said, noting the three measures are areas where common ground might be found.

The question came after a remarks at a February event in Tyler where he said “I’m not interested in taking anything from anyone,” according to KLTV.

Abbott was asked about his position on raising the age to buy an AR-15 style gun from 18 to 21, which Abbott has said he thinks is unconstitutional. The policy has been pushed by family members of those killed at Robb Elementary School in May.

Abbott said he wants to prevent school shootings, but that cannot be done “by making false promises.”

“It’s a false promise to suggest that we can pass a law that will be upheld by the constitution to raise the age,” he said.

There have also been calls for a special legislative session since the shooting.

“We don’t need to call a special session in order to take action,” Abbott said during the debate, noting directives in the days after the shooting.

Abbott said he would make school safety an emergency item when lawmakers meet in January for the coming legislative session.

“If it’s an emergency, call a special session now,” O’Rourke said. “Why wait until the next year?”

On law enforcement’s response to the attack, Abbott said, “there needs to be accountability for law enforcement at every level for not following the Columbine protocol.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Elections
12newsnow.com

Democrat looking to make up ground in race for Attorney General

TEXAS, USA — With less than six weeks to go before the midterm election, Rochelle Garza says there’s still time for her to make a move in the race for Attorney General. The Democrat trails by 5% in the latest poll. But Garza says abortion, a central message of her campaign, is an issue that moves people and can help her close that gap.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
95.5 KLAQ

6 Reasons Beto O’Rourke Really IS Dangerous for Texas

Tonight, gubernatorial candidate, and El Pasoan, Beto O'Rourke will face Texas governor Greg Abbott in a governor's debate. As far as we know, this is the only debate for the two. Both men will face off in the November elections- election day is November 8 FYI!. As we get closer...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Election State#School Shootings#Columbine#Politics State#Americans#El Paso Walmart#Republican#Democratic#Dallas Morning News
Carol Lennox

The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022

Featured speaker, Liz Cheney.Photo courtesy of Texas Tribune. Festival. During The Texas Tribune Festival this year, an estimated 9,000 free and ticketed attendees gathered over three days to hear from more than 350 speakers. Speakers included Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Wendy Davis, Ted Cruz, Chris Bosh, Lyle Lovett, SNL's Alex Moffat, and Greg Cesar from Austin, Tx.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
13K+
Followers
516
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy