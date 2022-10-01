ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson went absolutely berserk in Japan 3-point shootout

NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker reacts to Suns’ shocking loss to Adelaide 36ers with viral LeBron James message to haters

The Phoenix Suns were upset by the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday. Phoenix started the majority of their key players and still came up short. The Suns have dealt with drama dating back to last season, and plenty of people around the league are concerned about their chances of competing this year. Suns’ star Devin Booker used an old LeBron James message to respond to the criticism.
ClutchPoints

The role Grizzlies played in Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade talks with Pacers

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to kick off in around a couple of weeks, but the specter of a Russell Westbrook trade continues to loom large. However, the trade speculations with regards to the Los Angeles Lakers point guard is no longer as loud as it used to be during the early goings of the 2022 offseason. Among the things we know now about the Lakers’ interest in parting ways with Westbrook via trade is that the team explored the possibility of sending the former NBA MVP to the Indiana Pacers in a deal that the Memphis Grizzlies could have played a role in.
ClutchPoints

The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook in July of 2021 was polarizing among their fanbase. Some fans doubted Westbrook’s fit alongside LeBron James, while some were excited especially after his strong season with the Washington Wizards. Fast forward to a year later, there are now rumblings about bringing the former MVP off the […] The post The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23

Stephen Curry was expected to appear in a 2k23 video game. However, this time, he will be shooting on the green instead of from beyond the arc. The Golden State Warriors star will join Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as a special character in PGA Tour 2K23. Curry will have a rating featured in the […] The post Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
ClutchPoints

‘It’s getting there’: James Harden’s strong message before Sixers preseason opener will hype up fans

James Harden just hasn’t had the best time of his career over the past 12 months. Harden forced his way into the Philadelphia 76ers after seeing the Brooklyn Nets franchise fall into disarray as he battled lingering hamstring problems during the entirety of last season. Nonetheless, a new season marks a fresh start, and Harden […] The post ‘It’s getting there’: James Harden’s strong message before Sixers preseason opener will hype up fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Heat guard Tyler Herro’s GIF reaction to $130 million extension

Tyler Herro is definitely a richer man today than he was yesterday. After averaging an impressive 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists a night en route to a Sixth Man of the Year award-winning campaign last season, Herro is now reaping the rewards financially. The 22-year old Miami Heat guard recently signed a four-year […] The post Heat guard Tyler Herro’s GIF reaction to $130 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing

Rachel Nichols, the former host of “The Jump,” was fired by ESPN last summer after a recording leaked of her making insensitive comments about Maria Taylor, who has now left the company for NBC Sports. On the latest episode of “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Nichols spilled the real truth about the […] The post Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA

The Los Angeles Lakers have pursued the services of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield all offseason long. However, the Lakers have been understandably stingy with their 2027 and 2029 unprotected first round draft picks, preventing a deal between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers from materializing. But rumor has it that the Lakers could acquire […] The post Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

