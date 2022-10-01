Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
WATCH: Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson went absolutely berserk in Japan 3-point shootout
NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.
Dwight Howard’s latest IG post wants NBA GMs to take notice
Most NBA teams are already settling on their main rotations as they gear up for a new season. With opening night just a few weeks away, Dwight Howard finds himself on the outside looking in what would be his 19th season after the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t re-sign him.
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
Lakers’ concerns about trading picks for Myles Turner, Buddy Hield
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves this offseason. After spending all offseason wondering whether they would trade Russell Westbrook, they are now back in trade talks with the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers would acquire Myles Turner and Buddy Hield while sending Westbrook and two future draft...
The blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers Lakers nearly made right before training camp
Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers always seemed like it was about to end soon. The former MVP point guard has been involved in several trade rumors over the last few months. Despite all the talks about a potential trade, though, Westbrook was never moved, and he now figures to be in the immediate plans of L.A.
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have signed former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin
Devin Booker reacts to Suns’ shocking loss to Adelaide 36ers with viral LeBron James message to haters
The Phoenix Suns were upset by the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday. Phoenix started the majority of their key players and still came up short. The Suns have dealt with drama dating back to last season, and plenty of people around the league are concerned about their chances of competing this year. Suns’ star Devin Booker used an old LeBron James message to respond to the criticism.
The role Grizzlies played in Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade talks with Pacers
The 2022-23 NBA season is about to kick off in around a couple of weeks, but the specter of a Russell Westbrook trade continues to loom large. However, the trade speculations with regards to the Los Angeles Lakers point guard is no longer as loud as it used to be during the early goings of the 2022 offseason. Among the things we know now about the Lakers’ interest in parting ways with Westbrook via trade is that the team explored the possibility of sending the former NBA MVP to the Indiana Pacers in a deal that the Memphis Grizzlies could have played a role in.
The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook in July of 2021 was polarizing among their fanbase. Some fans doubted Westbrook’s fit alongside LeBron James, while some were excited especially after his strong season with the Washington Wizards. Fast forward to a year later, there are now rumblings about bringing the former MVP off the […] The post The changes Russell Westbrook is making to fit in better with the Lakers amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23
Stephen Curry was expected to appear in a 2k23 video game. However, this time, he will be shooting on the green instead of from beyond the arc. The Golden State Warriors star will join Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as a special character in PGA Tour 2K23. Curry will have a rating featured in the […] The post Stephen Curry appears in new video game, and it’s not NBA 2K23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
‘It’s getting there’: James Harden’s strong message before Sixers preseason opener will hype up fans
James Harden just hasn’t had the best time of his career over the past 12 months. Harden forced his way into the Philadelphia 76ers after seeing the Brooklyn Nets franchise fall into disarray as he battled lingering hamstring problems during the entirety of last season. Nonetheless, a new season marks a fresh start, and Harden […] The post ‘It’s getting there’: James Harden’s strong message before Sixers preseason opener will hype up fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
The LA Clippers could have a dominant team this year
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Explains Choice To Fire Jim Buss
We expect a full episode of "Legacy" to unpack this, too.
Heat guard Tyler Herro’s GIF reaction to $130 million extension
Tyler Herro is definitely a richer man today than he was yesterday. After averaging an impressive 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists a night en route to a Sixth Man of the Year award-winning campaign last season, Herro is now reaping the rewards financially. The 22-year old Miami Heat guard recently signed a four-year […] The post Heat guard Tyler Herro’s GIF reaction to $130 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Claims L.A. Is Open To Trading Future Draft Picks
The Lakers' team president pledges to help see LeBron James "to the finish line."
Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing
Rachel Nichols, the former host of “The Jump,” was fired by ESPN last summer after a recording leaked of her making insensitive comments about Maria Taylor, who has now left the company for NBC Sports. On the latest episode of “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Nichols spilled the real truth about the […] The post Rachel Nichols drops shocking tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal that led to ESPN firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings news: Harrison Barnes reacts to future in Sacramento amidst trade rumors
It’s become customary for NBA players to check social media to find out trade news and rumors about themselves and Harrison Barnes is no stranger to that reality. He knows how trades work in the NBA. When he was still a member of the Dallas Mavericks, he found out he was traded to the Sacramento Kings while on the bench in the middle of a game.
Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have pursued the services of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield all offseason long. However, the Lakers have been understandably stingy with their 2027 and 2029 unprotected first round draft picks, preventing a deal between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers from materializing. But rumor has it that the Lakers could acquire […] The post Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
