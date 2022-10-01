MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a man used a brick to beat up another man, then yanked the stunned victim’s pants off to steal cash out of his pockets. Investigators are looking for 29-year-old Tre Banks. They say it was Banks who launched the unprovoked attack on the man. He was sitting on the front of a house on Starling Drive last Sunday when Banks rolled up. Banks picked up a brick and, ignoring the others on the porch, went straight for the victim, according to police. After beating the man into submission, they say Banks started trying to go through the man’s pockets, but had to yank the victim’s pants off to steal the cash, and other personal items, he was carrying. Banks then left the scene.

MOBILE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO