WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
utv44.com
Mobile Police arrest rapper Rich Boy on assault and domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A local rapper finds himself behind bars this morning, after Mobile Police say he physically fought with his own parents. Maurice Benjamin Richards -better known as Rich Boy- is charged with domestic violence, harassment and domestic violence assault.
Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
WEAR
Deputies: Man threatens customers, employees with knife at Escambia County Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday afternoon for threatening Walmart customers and employees with a knife. 47-year-old James Al Cook is charged with battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the sheriff's office, Cook...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 suspects involved in murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for two people who they believed are involved in a murder that took place Saturday evening at a public park. Deputies said just before 6 p.m. Saturday they received reports of gunfire in the area of Bellview Ballpark. When […]
Mobile man arrested for shooting and killing his dog
A Mobile man is facing a cruelty to animals charge after he allegedly shot his dog during an incident Thursday. William D. Sanders, 31, was arrested around 12:01 a.m. and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on charges of cruelty to animals, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. Mobile police responded to...
WEAR
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
20-year-old beehive removed from historical Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man in jail accused of shooting and killing his dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is in metro jail accused of shooting and killing his dog and fighting officers when they arrived. Thirty-one-year-old William Sanders is facing a number of charges including dog cruelty and resisting arrest. Neighbors told FOX10 they heard at least eight shots before finding...
WPMI
Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother’s Finest store owner provides update two weeks after armed robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, we’re hearing from Mother’s Finest store owner who was shot in the back during a robbery. Grover Stewart remains at University Hospital two weeks after the shocking crime. Two teenagers stand accused. There is new information on one of the...
Mobile Police Department announces WeTip crime tip hotline
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department announced a new anonymous crime tip line, WeTip, for citizens to report crimes, gun violence and “other suspicious incidents fast and easy,” according to a release from the MPD. “Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught in the Act: Mobile police say suspect kicks in door, takes motorcycle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are on the lookout after video catches a man stealing a bike from a local business on Schillinger Road South. The man is seen crawling and hunched down next to the store and then he kicks the door in. Police said he then goes inside and takes a motorcycle.
WTVM
VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - A man in Florida has been arrested after walking into a gas station earlier this month with a shotgun, according to officials. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and released this week by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The video begins with...
Pensacola felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for buying stolen gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of violating his probation for aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, where Joseph Dequan Hayes fired multiple shots into a car occupied […]
Homicide investigation in Escambia Co., man found shot at homeless camp
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot at a homeless camp. Deputies were called to a homeless camp Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a […]
Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man beats victim with brick, steals cash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a man used a brick to beat up another man, then yanked the stunned victim’s pants off to steal cash out of his pockets. Investigators are looking for 29-year-old Tre Banks. They say it was Banks who launched the unprovoked attack on the man. He was sitting on the front of a house on Starling Drive last Sunday when Banks rolled up. Banks picked up a brick and, ignoring the others on the porch, went straight for the victim, according to police. After beating the man into submission, they say Banks started trying to go through the man’s pockets, but had to yank the victim’s pants off to steal the cash, and other personal items, he was carrying. Banks then left the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Citronelle police chief indicted on federal charge of beating suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal grand jury has indicted former Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris on charges related to an encounter with a suspect. The indictment accuses Norris of using unreasonable force, kneeing a man identified in court documents as I.M. numerous times in the abdomen. The confrontation occurred on June 30 last year and caused injury to the man, according to the indictment.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
