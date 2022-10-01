ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

foxla.com

1 killed in OC freeway crash possibly triggered by wrong-way driver

TUSTIN, Calif. - A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the conversion...
TUSTIN, CA
foxla.com

2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into Covina storefronts; driver arrested for alleged DUI

COVINA, Calif. - One man is under arrest after driving his car through the storefront of two Covina businesses Sunday night, according to police. The driver was speeding southbound on South Second Avenue when he crashed into the row of stores. Video from SkyFOX appears to show Village Cleaner and Design Forward on East Rowland Street were damaged. East Rowland runs perpendicular to Second Avenue.
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LA PUENTE, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Family chased by gun-wielding driver

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Cyclist killed in South LA hit-and-run identified

LOS ANGELES - A man riding a bicycle who died in a hit-and-run crash in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. James Ledford was 72 years old, according to the coroner's office. His city of residence was not known. Ledford died at the scene of the crash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
LA PUENTE, CA
Key News Network

West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Man stabbed to death in Fashion District: Two 17-year-olds arrested

LOS ANGELES - One man was stabbed to death during an attempted robbery in the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles Saturday and two minors were taken into custody for the attack, according to authorities. The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic...
LOS ANGELES, CA

