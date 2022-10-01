Read full article on original website
foxla.com
1 killed in OC freeway crash possibly triggered by wrong-way driver
TUSTIN, Calif. - A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the conversion...
foxla.com
Man who nearly struck pedestrian killed in downtown Los Angeles: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - A man who almost struck a pedestrian was shot and later died at a hospital after getting into an argument with the pedestrian and four other men in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday...
foxla.com
2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
foxla.com
Car crashes into Covina storefronts; driver arrested for alleged DUI
COVINA, Calif. - One man is under arrest after driving his car through the storefront of two Covina businesses Sunday night, according to police. The driver was speeding southbound on South Second Avenue when he crashed into the row of stores. Video from SkyFOX appears to show Village Cleaner and Design Forward on East Rowland Street were damaged. East Rowland runs perpendicular to Second Avenue.
Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
foxla.com
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA, police searching for suspect
LOS ANGELES - A woman is recovering from an apparent concussion after an unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles where a man on an electric scooter threw a fire extinguisher at her head. Police are now looking for the scooter driver. The attack happened around 11 a.m. along Pico Boulevard...
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
signalscv.com
Family chased by gun-wielding driver
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
foxla.com
Cyclist killed in South LA hit-and-run identified
LOS ANGELES - A man riding a bicycle who died in a hit-and-run crash in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. James Ledford was 72 years old, according to the coroner's office. His city of residence was not known. Ledford died at the scene of the crash...
Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting
A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
Man shot and killed at dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana; LAPD detectives investigating
LAPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana.
Chase of stolen SUV ends in dramatic standoff in Monterey Park
CHP pinned a stolen SUV on a cul-de-sac in Monterey Park after a chase through Los Angeles County Friday evening.
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Police shoot at suspect in Long Beach; man arrested after hours-long standoff
An hourslong standoff that began after Long Beach police fired at a man Sunday afternoon came to an end after the suspect surrendered to authorities. The incident began around 10:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of East 25th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers initially responded for a report of a man […]
West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
Man arrested in San Gabriel Valley after leading authorities on pursuit
A male suspect was taken into custody this evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in an SUV reported stolen out of East Los Angeles.
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Thieves break into 2 Simi Valley homes, try to break into 3 more in same night: Police
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Police in Simi Valley are searching for two men they say are responsible for two burglaries and three attempted burglaries in the same neighborhood Sunday. Police responded to calls at five separate residences in the Montaire Estates in Simi Valley overnight, around 3 a.m. Sunday. According...
foxla.com
Man stabbed to death in Fashion District: Two 17-year-olds arrested
LOS ANGELES - One man was stabbed to death during an attempted robbery in the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles Saturday and two minors were taken into custody for the attack, according to authorities. The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic...
