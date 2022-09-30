The Mt. Pleasant Panthers fell behind quick to the number four team in Class 4A, and the Iowa City Liberty Lightning did not let up as they kept scoring at will with the lethal passing attack leading to the final score of 68-6. Unfortunately, too many turnovers in the first half and a lack of consistency on offense highlighted the first half for the Panthers as the Lightning struck quick and often putting up 48 points in the first half and forcing three takeaways. The Panthers did have a nice 65-yard drive in the 3rd quarter that resulted in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Richtman to Garrett Cook, Richman’s tenth touchdown pass of the season and the Panthers first touchdown in six quarters. It is Homecoming next week for Mt. Pleasant as they will host Burlington, Lomont Molding sponsors our coverage of Panther Homecoming.

