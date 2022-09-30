Read full article on original website
Peggy Jean Rice
Peggy Jean Rice, 69, of Mount Pleasant passed Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Arbor Court. Peggy was born October 9, 1952, the daughter of Dennis and Martha Combs. She graduated from Burlington High School. On May 21, 1970, Peggy was united in marriage to Ronald Rice. She managed the Homeless Shelter in Burlington for many years.
Shae Matthew McCabe (final arrangements)
Shae Matthew McCabe, 43, of Fairfield passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from injuries sustained in an accident. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Cider House in Fairfield, with a meal to follow. A memorial fund for Shae’s children has been established at Community 1st Credit Union in Fairfield. Checks may be taken directly to Community 1st Credit Union or mailed to 2216 256th Street, Fairfield, Iowa 52556. Feel free to honor Shae by wearing Iowa Hammers, Stars and Stripes, or any other wrestling apparel.
Melvin L. Bird
Melvin L. Bird, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant. A funeral service for Melvin will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 5 at the First Baptist Church, 100 East Webster Street, Mount Pleasant. Pastor Earl Swigart, family friend and Pastor of Lockridge Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8 PM on Tuesday, October 4 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday.
MPCHS Band Grand Champion
The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band brought home eleven trophies Saturday night after a full day of competitions at the Mark Twain Invitational in Center, Missouri. They won first place in every possible category and capped off the day by being named Grand Champion among all bands in...
Argument Turns Physical Two Arrested
On October 1st, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a physical altercation in the 100-block of West 2nd Street in Wayland, IA. It was reported the altercation was between family members. An investigation into the situation determined, an argument between Genesis Chacon and Faviola Chacon turned physical.
City Council Committee Meeting Agenda
The Mount Pleasant Personnel & Finance Committee will meet Thursday, October 6th, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall in the City Administrators’ Conference Room. Review draft 28E Agreement for potential Community Resource Officer. Review the contract to purchase a ladder truck. Review request from FFA school project. Discuss...
Sports, October 3rd
The Mt. Pleasant Panthers fell behind quick to the number four team in Class 4A, and the Iowa City Liberty Lightning did not let up as they kept scoring at will with the lethal passing attack leading to the final score of 68-6. Unfortunately, too many turnovers in the first half and a lack of consistency on offense highlighted the first half for the Panthers as the Lightning struck quick and often putting up 48 points in the first half and forcing three takeaways. The Panthers did have a nice 65-yard drive in the 3rd quarter that resulted in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Richtman to Garrett Cook, Richman’s tenth touchdown pass of the season and the Panthers first touchdown in six quarters. It is Homecoming next week for Mt. Pleasant as they will host Burlington, Lomont Molding sponsors our coverage of Panther Homecoming.
