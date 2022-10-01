Read full article on original website
Enjoy Beer? Hops & History Happening This Weekend In St. Cloud
My Friends at the Stearns History Museum have come up with the coolest series ever. Hops & History!. This is the 2nd Annual Hops & History event: A Celebration of Brewing! Four local craft breweries will be participating in the event, as well as one cidery. Everything will be taking place outdoors at The Stearns History Museum. You'll be able to fill your 6-ounce glass as many times as you want with the purchase of a ticket to the event.
Harvest of Horror Opens 12th Season With New Frights/Attractions
ST. AUGUSTA -- The haunts and frights are coming back to St. Augusta this weekend. Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride opens for the season Friday. Jason Stock has been putting on this Halloween theme event for the last twelve years. He says they strive to bring something new and different every year.
Rent an Island for a Weekend Getaway About an Hour from St. Cloud
VRBO has become very popular over the last few years. Rent a house for your friends and/or family. Some of them are really affordable too. Although there are a few of them that have some fees that were not obvious prior to seeing the nightly/weekly pricing. So, just make sure that you read EVERYTHING before booking any of these VRBOs or AirBNB.
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
Business in Waite Park with “Spooky” Display, left me a’MAZE’d. No Need to be Scared!
When you hear about a "spooky" maze the first place that comes to mind is probably a corn maze in a field. Maybe at a park? Guessing however you wouldn't think there would be a maze of some sorts at a grocery store. But that is exactly what I discovered yesterday when I went grocery shopping!
Minnesota’s Haunted Dairy Queen Is Just An Hour From St. Cloud
Looking for a spooky spot to have a Halloween treat? Check out Minnesota's allegedly haunted Dairy Queen!. Located in St. Anthony, Minnesota, the DQ is supposed to be haunted by laughing children. Minnesota Haunted Houses:. This Dairy Queen is rumored to be haunted by the sounds of children laughing and...
Interesting Minnesota Craigslist Listings Include A 19th Century Log Sauna & More
Who doesn't like the word free? The word free can definitely be enticing and sometimes, you can find some hidden gems. Check out some of the most interesting things currently found under the free section of Craigslist in Minnesota. Whenever combing through Craigslist, Facebook marketplace, or garage sales, some items...
Crisp & Green Coming to St. Cloud… Soon?
UPDATE: I have been hovering over this website for quite awhile now. The new locations planned that have just said "opening soon" have started to dwindle. Mostly because those locations have already opened. If they are going in order, looks like the St. Cloud location will be fourth in line. Fingers crossed.
Kay’s Midtown Cafe Closing in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kay's Midtown Cafe in St. Cloud is closing Friday. The owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that their lease is expiring on the space at the end of October. They say they are auctioning off the equipment. They also thanked their customers...
Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [State Map]
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Southern Minnesota typically sees peak fall colors anywhere from late September to late October, and this year things to be running a bit behind. Looking for a little guidance for your weekend fall color drive? The northern half of the state is...
Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
National Coffee Day – Where to Get Free Coffee in St. Cloud
It seems that every day is a National Day of Something. And usually I don't really pay much attention to those days, but today you could get something free out of the deal. And the fact that it's a free coffee when I would probably get one anyway is an added bonus.
3 St. Paul fast food restaurants robbed in space of an hour
Three fast-food restaurants were robbed at gunpoint in St. Paul in the space of 45 minutes Friday evening. St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that the trio of robberies happened between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Midway and Summit-University neighborhoods. The following incidents were reported:. 7:15 p.m., Wendy's...
Minnesota gardener's pumpkin might break world record
A Minnesota gardener is taking aim at a Guinness World Record after spending more than 200 days growing a massive pumpkin.
What’s The Plan For St. Cloud’s Abandoned Burger King?
When people get off Highway 10 to head to downtown St. Cloud on Highway 23 the first thing they see is a big, abandoned, run-down Burger King. In a recent survey of one me, respondents overwhelmingly asserted that something needs to be done about this dilapidated fast food fossil. The...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
10 of The Most Haunted Places In Minnesota
It is never the wrong time to look and see some of the most haunted and frightening places across the state of Minnesota. This list is full of some of the most haunted places in our state, and you may have already heard of some of them. If you plan...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And Truck Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
‘Weird & Bizarre’ Class Offered By St. Cloud Community Ed
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- From Bigfoot to Aliens, you can explore the world of the weird and bizarre this fall. St. Cloud Community Education is offering an eight-week online course called "Philosophy of the Weird and Bizarre: Ghosts, Demons, Aliens, Bigfoot and more!". The class has been organized by...
3 fast food restaurants in St. Paul robbed at gunpoint within an hour
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three fast food restaurants in St. Paul were robbed at gunpoint in less than an hour on Friday night.St. Paul police say a car pulled up to a drive-thru window at the Wendy's on the 600 block of University Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Roughly 15 minutes later, a group entered a Subway on the 800 block of Selby Avenue and robbed it.Then around 8 p.m., a car pulled up to a drive-thru and robbed the McDonalds on the 1500 block of University Avenue.St. Paul police did not indicate whether the three incidents were connected. It's unclear how much money was stolen and no one has been arrested.Police say no one was injured.
