Melvin L. Bird, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant. A funeral service for Melvin will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 5 at the First Baptist Church, 100 East Webster Street, Mount Pleasant. Pastor Earl Swigart, family friend and Pastor of Lockridge Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8 PM on Tuesday, October 4 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO