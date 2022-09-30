Read full article on original website
Melvin L. Bird
Melvin L. Bird, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant. A funeral service for Melvin will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 5 at the First Baptist Church, 100 East Webster Street, Mount Pleasant. Pastor Earl Swigart, family friend and Pastor of Lockridge Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 8 PM on Tuesday, October 4 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday.
Jacob Fett
Jacob Bruce Fett, 43, of Hillsboro, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home. He was born March 1, 1979, in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Jimmy Ray and Janet (Haynes) Fett. Jacob was a 1997 graduate of Harmony High School. He was employed as a Leadman at...
MPCHS Band Grand Champion
The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band brought home eleven trophies Saturday night after a full day of competitions at the Mark Twain Invitational in Center, Missouri. They won first place in every possible category and capped off the day by being named Grand Champion among all bands in...
Argument Turns Physical Two Arrested
On October 1st, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a physical altercation in the 100-block of West 2nd Street in Wayland, IA. It was reported the altercation was between family members. An investigation into the situation determined, an argument between Genesis Chacon and Faviola Chacon turned physical.
City Council Committee Meeting Agenda
The Mount Pleasant Personnel & Finance Committee will meet Thursday, October 6th, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall in the City Administrators’ Conference Room. Review draft 28E Agreement for potential Community Resource Officer. Review the contract to purchase a ladder truck. Review request from FFA school project. Discuss...
