Poll: Who won the Texas Governor’s Debate?

By Austin Kellerman
 2 days ago

EDINBURG, Tex. (NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two candidates for governor in Texas debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Did incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott do enough to win your support and hold onto his seat?  Did Democrat Beto O’Rourke have the big night he hoped for to gain the support from enough voters to send him to Austin?  We’re sharing the poll above across the state of Texas to see what debate watchers thought of Friday’s performance.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

The latest Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll conducted last week found Abbott with an 8-point lead over O’Rourke among likely Texas voters.

Of course, the real vote happens on Nov. 8 when voters across Texas head to the ballot box for the general election. Early voting dates vary by location.  The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. You can register here.

If you’d like to see a replay of Friday’s debate, you can click here .  The on-demand video should be available about an hour following the conclusion of the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

