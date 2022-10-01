ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Old infrastructure led to E. coli in Baltimore water

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials said this week that a confluence of problems with aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city water system in early September. The Washington Post reports the problems reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli. A city...
BALTIMORE, MD
wskg.org

Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland

As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
wmar2news

October 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of September, Baltimore City recorded 14 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. October 2 - 4:48am: Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking...
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Museum (Baltimore, Maryland)

The B&O Railroad Museum is one of Baltimore's most popular attractions, offering insight into America's railroad history. The museum operates out of historic buildings, including the Mount Clare stage, and displays an extensive collection of locomotives and railcars, most of them in working order. The main feature in the Roundhouse,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Wbaltv.com

10-year-old author joins mission to help end hunger in America

ELKRIDGE, Md. — September is Hunger Action Month. It is a time when people across the nation join together in the mission to end hunger. A 10-year-old Howard County fifth grader at Rockburn Elementary is using her own talents and creativity to contribute to the cause. Julia Barnes is...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

"The Black Cell": Dr. Wendy Shaia's dark novel about racism, rebellion

Today on Midday, conversations with two novelists who have written books about racial inequality, liberation and integration. They are very different stories, but they are both insightful, provocative, and compelling. Naima Coster is the author of What’s Mine and Yours. We’ll talk with Naima a little later in the program.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sickle Cell Disease#In Treatment#Sickle Cell Awareness#Johns Hopkins Hospital
Bay Net

“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking

– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
jcpatriot.com

Freshmen spend retreat at Baltimore Basilica

While the seniors were having their Unity Day, the members of the freshman class went to the Baltimore Basilica on September 21. Freshmen were divided into two main groups. Half of the class went to the Archdiocese of Baltimore while the remaining half went to the Basilica. At the Archdiocese...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
foxbaltimore.com

Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City

WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sports betting event held as mobile betting still weeks away

Maryland is inching closer to the launch of mobile sports betting and one sportsbook company made a stop in Baltimore Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook held a big event at Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino ahead of the upcoming launch of mobile sports betting in Maryland. Caesars stopped by to get sports fans excited.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy