The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson
The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
foxbaltimore.com
With church attendance flagging, Archdiocese of Baltimore kicks off review of parishes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore last week launched a new two-year review of about 60 parishes within Baltimore City and just outside the city in Baltimore County. Called "Seek the City to Come," the multiyear effort aims to determine each parish's strengths and weaknesses said Auxiliary Bishop...
WTOP
Old infrastructure led to E. coli in Baltimore water
BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials said this week that a confluence of problems with aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city water system in early September. The Washington Post reports the problems reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli. A city...
wskg.org
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
2 Husbands, 1 Lover Shot Dead: Why A Baltimore Woman Was Labeled A ‘Black Widow’
Relationships really can be murder. Over the span of 22 years, three men ended up shot to death in Baltimore after getting involved with the same woman: Josephine Gray, a seemingly unassuming school custodian and church-goer, according to “Black Widow Murders,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen. In...
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
wmar2news
October 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of September, Baltimore City recorded 14 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. October 2 - 4:48am: Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking...
tourcounsel.com
Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Museum (Baltimore, Maryland)
The B&O Railroad Museum is one of Baltimore's most popular attractions, offering insight into America's railroad history. The museum operates out of historic buildings, including the Mount Clare stage, and displays an extensive collection of locomotives and railcars, most of them in working order. The main feature in the Roundhouse,...
Wbaltv.com
10-year-old author joins mission to help end hunger in America
ELKRIDGE, Md. — September is Hunger Action Month. It is a time when people across the nation join together in the mission to end hunger. A 10-year-old Howard County fifth grader at Rockburn Elementary is using her own talents and creativity to contribute to the cause. Julia Barnes is...
foxbaltimore.com
Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
CBS News
Six indicted in large drug ring spanning over Howard and Baltimore counties, Baltimore City
Six people are facing multiple drug and criminal charges that span over multiple counties within the WJZ viewing area, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday in Baltimore. Those charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related counts in Howard...
wypr.org
"The Black Cell": Dr. Wendy Shaia's dark novel about racism, rebellion
Today on Midday, conversations with two novelists who have written books about racial inequality, liberation and integration. They are very different stories, but they are both insightful, provocative, and compelling. Naima Coster is the author of What’s Mine and Yours. We’ll talk with Naima a little later in the program.
Bay Net
“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking
– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
Heavy Rain in Baltimore
Heavy rain, strong wind and the possibility of flooding, it’s what those living in Baltimore could see this weekend as hurricane Ian makes it way north.
WTOP
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
jcpatriot.com
Freshmen spend retreat at Baltimore Basilica
While the seniors were having their Unity Day, the members of the freshman class went to the Baltimore Basilica on September 21. Freshmen were divided into two main groups. Half of the class went to the Archdiocese of Baltimore while the remaining half went to the Basilica. At the Archdiocese...
foxbaltimore.com
Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City
WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
Wbaltv.com
Sports betting event held as mobile betting still weeks away
Maryland is inching closer to the launch of mobile sports betting and one sportsbook company made a stop in Baltimore Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook held a big event at Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino ahead of the upcoming launch of mobile sports betting in Maryland. Caesars stopped by to get sports fans excited.
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police visit Boys & Girls Club in O'Donnell Heights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police visit the Boy & Girs Club at O’Donnell Heights to talk to the youth about police work in different scenarios. Treats were also part of the day because officers gave out delicious donuts. The youth and the officers had a great time...
