The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO