Bakersfield Californian
Newsom's signature on farmworker law hands big win to UFW
A new law making unionization easier for California ag laborers has delivered a key victory to Kern County-based United Farm Workers by adding tools where its efforts have largely stalled and reinforcing an almost emotional level of political support extending from the state's powerful Hispanic bloc to the White House.
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Kern High, Fairfax school districts under microscope — and for good reason
Two local school districts find themselves under public scrutiny. Let's start with the Kern High School District, which recently gave a lesson to all other districts in how not to handle a crisis. After a recent community meeting at North High School on the dangers of fentanyl, parent Jennifer Essex was livid.
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still in operation […]
Wildfire levels California town, residents blame U.S. Forest Service
Grizzly Flats had stood in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California since 1851. Lumber was the economic backbone of the region for decades. But it took only 15 minutes one night last August for nea of the town to be destroyed, engulfed by the Caldor Fire that had roared out of the Eldorado National Forest.The fire would burn for two months, scorching more than 200,000 acres and costing $271 million to extinguish. It started as a small plume of smoke about four miles south of Grizzly Flats at 7 p.m. on August 14th, 2021. Since the fire was on...
Spectrum services restored after outage reported in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Customers are reporting Spectrum services are returning to normal after an outage affected thousands Saturday night throughout the greater Bakersfield area. In a tweet just after 8:20 p.m., Spectrum said it was working to resolve “area problems” as quickly as possible for customers in Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, Taft and Tehachapi. There […]
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Tehechapi News
Property near Keene owned by The Nature Conservancy rezoned for ag
Once envisioned as part of a 4,000-acre resort and residential development, a 1,409-acre parcel near Keene will be rezoned and added to Kern County’s Agricultural Preserve No. 18 following action of the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27. The ranch property is owned by The Nature Conservancy, the...
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
Bakersfield Now
BakersfieldNow anchor Dave Gonzales announces retirement
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dave Gonzales made his Eyewitness News debut in 2015. But his journey did not start here. He began telling the stories of the community in Salt Lake City, working in radio before making the transition to television. His nearly 40-year career took him to San...
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
Gas prices in Sacramento spiked overnight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in Northern California skyrocketed once again, surpassing $6 per gallon and nearing $7 per gallon at some gas stations in Sacramento. The new average price for a gallon of gas in California is $6.18, according to AAA. That's a 15 cent increase from Wednesday's average and a 67 cent increase from one week ago. A gallon of regular gas at Chevron on Florin Road and South Land Park Drive was $6.69 on Thursday.
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism,...
Fox40
Sacramento briefly mentioned in what’s supposedly one of the scariest movies of all time
(KTXL) — There aren’t many movies, let alone in the horror film genre, that come to mind when thinking about the capital city of California, and that’s despite a surprising number of scary movies taking place in the state — though normally in fictional cities. The...
Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday
A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
Vigil held for man killed by Sacramento County deputy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A candlelight vigil was held for a Sacramento man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy outside his own home on Wednesday. Jaime Naranjo, 55, was killed at his home in South Sacramento after authorities say he threatened a deputy with a machete. Naranjo’s family says he was only […]
Bakersfield Californian
Apartment rents rise — and so do vacancies
Apartment vacancies in Bakersfield rose this summer to their highest level in more than two years, even as rent prices increased along with them, according to a new quarterly update citing mixed messages in the city's multifamily housing market. This week's report by ASU Commercial noted rents jumped an average...
Antelope Valley Press
‘Black Widow’ killer dead
SACRAMENTO (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said, Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy, in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David Russo,...
Caltrans announces I-5 connecting ramp closures in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re driving on Interstate 5 this weekend, there will be some ramp closures in Stockton. According to Caltrans District 10, the I-5 northbound lane will have 79-hour connecting ramp closures beginning 10 p.m. Thursday until the early hours of Monday, Oct. 3. All the ramp closures will affect the connecting […]
