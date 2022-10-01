Effective: 2022-10-03 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM EDT. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Ian continues to cause flooding issues along many area rivers. Dry weather through the week will allow for the rivers to slowly recede through the week. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Peace River At Bartow. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Monday was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.8 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 09/13/1960. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Peace River Bartow 8.0 10.8 Mon 10 am 10.7 10.6 10.2 10.1 9.9

