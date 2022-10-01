Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Washington County, South Central Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 06:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 07:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lower Washington County; South Central Utah; Zion National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Washington County through 715 AM MDT At 646 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Verkin, or 15 miles southwest of Zion National Park, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Zion National Park, Hurricane, La Verkin, Apple Valley, Toquerville, Leeds, Virgin, Springdale and Rockville. This includes Interstate 15 near mile marker 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 08:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kane; Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Kane County in southern Utah East Central Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 1030 AM MDT. * At 805 AM MDT, gauge reports indicated flash flooding from thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. While storms should generally move out of the area over the next hour, expect flooding to continue as drainages catch up. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park, Springdale and Rockville. This includes the following streams and drainages Kolob Creek, Deep Creek, South Creek, Virgin River, North Fork Virgin River, Oak Creek, Right Fork North Creek, East Fork Virgin River, Clear Creek, Shunes Creek and Blue Creek. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 06:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 07:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Kane County in southern Utah * Until 730 AM MDT * At 653 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Kanab, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kanab. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 51 and 77. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTY At 714 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kanab, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kanab. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 51 and 69. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Utah, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 900 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Washington, Hurricane, La Verkin, Quail Creek State Park, Sand Hollow State Park, Toquerville, Leeds, Virgin and Pintura.
