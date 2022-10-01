Effective: 2022-10-03 08:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kane; Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Kane County in southern Utah East Central Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 1030 AM MDT. * At 805 AM MDT, gauge reports indicated flash flooding from thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. While storms should generally move out of the area over the next hour, expect flooding to continue as drainages catch up. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park, Springdale and Rockville. This includes the following streams and drainages Kolob Creek, Deep Creek, South Creek, Virgin River, North Fork Virgin River, Oak Creek, Right Fork North Creek, East Fork Virgin River, Clear Creek, Shunes Creek and Blue Creek. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

KANE COUNTY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO