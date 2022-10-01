When Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough took office in 2018, he faced many of the same challenges law enforcement across the country face, like crime, school safety and an increasing community drug problem; however, he had no idea the challenges that were ahead for our community with the country, county and city on lockdown, much of two years, due to Covid-19. A whole new set of concerns and uncharted territory lie ahead, but he took his role on with a dedication and commitment to making our community safe and giving its citizens a voice.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO