Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Airy News
County launches long-term prevention plan
The SCOSAR prevention plan included this graphic showing the total costs to the U.S. economy for the year 2019. The Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery will be observing Prevention Month in October with a series of presentations to local schools on suicide prevention, vape awareness, mental health, and ending the month with Red Ribbon Week.
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC church buys and forgives nearly $1.2 million in medical debt in Forsyth, Davidson counties. And they aren't finished.
The phone interrupted John Jackman’s to-do list one balmy morning last week. Jackman — Pastor John as he’s known to his flock at Trinity Moravian — wasn’t terribly surprised that it rang; it’s an occupational hazard for men (and women) of the cloth. “I’m...
forsythwoman.com
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough – Serving Our Community and Its Citizens
When Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough took office in 2018, he faced many of the same challenges law enforcement across the country face, like crime, school safety and an increasing community drug problem; however, he had no idea the challenges that were ahead for our community with the country, county and city on lockdown, much of two years, due to Covid-19. A whole new set of concerns and uncharted territory lie ahead, but he took his role on with a dedication and commitment to making our community safe and giving its citizens a voice.
Mount Airy News
Surry County divorces
– Jason Sheets and Paula Durgin Sheets; granted on Sept. 6. – Richard S. Bowman and Sherill H. Bowman; granted Sept. 6. – Laura Leigh Phillips and Thomas Joshua Phillips; granted on Sept. 6. – Craig Steven Hawks and Ladonna Dawn Hawks; granted on Sept. 6. – Peggy Ann Petrocy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfmynews2.com
Bi-Rite grocery store in Stokesdale temporarily closed due to power outage
STOKESDALE, N.C. — UPDATE: BI-RITE GROCERY HAS SINCED RESTORED POWER. Thousands of people were left in the dark after Ian's aftermath, even a grocery store that hasn't seen a power outage in decades. Bi-Rite in Stokesdale and has been without full power since Friday night. This is the first...
Multiple Piedmont Triad school systems will either be closed or remote Friday ahead of storm over weekend
(WGHP) — All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely on Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach North Carolina, according to a GCS news release. All evening events have been canceled. Saturday events for GCS could be impacted as well. All Davidson County Schools students will also learn remotely on Friday. Surry County […]
WXII 12
Fully stocked fridge and no power? Food safety expert shares tips on how to salvage those refrigerated and frozen items
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages remain a top concern for people throughout the Piedmont Triad, as we feel Ian's impact here locally with heavy wind and rain expected. WXII spoke to a local food safety expert for those with fully stocked refrigerators about the best ways to salvage those food items in the fridge and freezer if the power does go out.
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wallstreetwindow.com
Rockingham County Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Ian
In the event of extensive damage and a federal Declaration is declared, this local Declaration of State of Emergency enables Rockingham County to be eligible for federal funding. Wentworth, NC (September 30, 2022) – Rockingham County Government declares a Local State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches the county and...
wfdd.org
What you need to know as Tropical Storm Ian impacts North Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Triad, including Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, and Randolph counties. Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the day Friday and into the evening, with possible winds gusting to 57 mph. Governor Cooper has issued a State of Emergency Wednesday and urges North...
WXII 12
State of Emergency lifted for Winston-Salem, Guilford County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mayor Allen Joines will end at noon today the state of emergency he declared Sept. 30 as a precautionary measure before the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency has also been lifted for Guilford County. At noon on Sept. 30,...
State of Emergency: How Winston-Salem is preparing for Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem has declared a State of Emergency, just an hour after Guilford County and Greensboro did the same. The State of Emergency went into effect at noon on Friday. The city described it as a “precautionary measure” in case Hurricane Ian causes widespread or severe damage. This declaration […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy City Schools has a winning culture
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Our theme for the 2022-2023 school year is “Don’t Give Up. Don’t Ever Give Up.” We all know we can be 1% better every day supporting students. We know that students can be 1% better every day reaching and growing toward their goals. We don’t want to ever give up on a student and we don’t want them to give up on themselves.
City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
My Fox 8
Lexington Weather | North Carolina
Hurricane Ian made landfall officially at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, SC. Winds were 85 mph. As it moves N and then NW it will weaken rapidly. Here in the Piedmont, our rain will continue and at times be heavy. Our wind gusts will mainly run 30 to 40 mph, but some gusts to near 50 mph will be possible.
WSLS
New senior home-sharing program location opens in Galax
GALAX, Va. – Seniors looking to enjoy their golden years have other alternatives for living facilities. Leaders with Senior Home Share recently opened a new location in Galax last month. Staff said seniors could get around-the-clock healthcare and food prep while living at home compared to a nursing facility.
See and share photos of Hurricane Ian’s impact in the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina
(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian plowed through Florida before turning and driving up across South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The storm also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in North […]
wataugaonline.com
Blue Ridge Energy Ready to Respond if Severe Weather Causes Outages
Lenoir, North Carolina (September 30, 2022) –Blue Ridge Energy crews and staff are prepared and ready to respond should the severe weather predicted today and this weekend lead to power outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties.
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that are Made in North Carolina. “This is the […]
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
Comments / 0