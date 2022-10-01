ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Mount Airy News

County launches long-term prevention plan

The SCOSAR prevention plan included this graphic showing the total costs to the U.S. economy for the year 2019. The Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery will be observing Prevention Month in October with a series of presentations to local schools on suicide prevention, vape awareness, mental health, and ending the month with Red Ribbon Week.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
forsythwoman.com

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough – Serving Our Community and Its Citizens

When Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough took office in 2018, he faced many of the same challenges law enforcement across the country face, like crime, school safety and an increasing community drug problem; however, he had no idea the challenges that were ahead for our community with the country, county and city on lockdown, much of two years, due to Covid-19. A whole new set of concerns and uncharted territory lie ahead, but he took his role on with a dedication and commitment to making our community safe and giving its citizens a voice.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County divorces

– Jason Sheets and Paula Durgin Sheets; granted on Sept. 6. – Richard S. Bowman and Sherill H. Bowman; granted Sept. 6. – Laura Leigh Phillips and Thomas Joshua Phillips; granted on Sept. 6. – Craig Steven Hawks and Ladonna Dawn Hawks; granted on Sept. 6. – Peggy Ann Petrocy...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
County
Surry County, NC
Surry County, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Multiple Piedmont Triad school systems will either be closed or remote Friday ahead of storm over weekend

(WGHP) — All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely on Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach North Carolina, according to a GCS news release. All evening events have been canceled. Saturday events for GCS could be impacted as well. All Davidson County Schools students will also learn remotely on Friday. Surry County […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Fully stocked fridge and no power? Food safety expert shares tips on how to salvage those refrigerated and frozen items

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages remain a top concern for people throughout the Piedmont Triad, as we feel Ian's impact here locally with heavy wind and rain expected. WXII spoke to a local food safety expert for those with fully stocked refrigerators about the best ways to salvage those food items in the fridge and freezer if the power does go out.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Rockingham County Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Ian

In the event of extensive damage and a federal Declaration is declared, this local Declaration of State of Emergency enables Rockingham County to be eligible for federal funding. Wentworth, NC (September 30, 2022) – Rockingham County Government declares a Local State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches the county and...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

State of Emergency lifted for Winston-Salem, Guilford County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mayor Allen Joines will end at noon today the state of emergency he declared Sept. 30 as a precautionary measure before the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency has also been lifted for Guilford County. At noon on Sept. 30,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy City Schools has a winning culture

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Our theme for the 2022-2023 school year is “Don’t Give Up. Don’t Ever Give Up.” We all know we can be 1% better every day supporting students. We know that students can be 1% better every day reaching and growing toward their goals. We don’t want to ever give up on a student and we don’t want them to give up on themselves.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

Lexington Weather | North Carolina

Hurricane Ian made landfall officially at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, SC. Winds were 85 mph. As it moves N and then NW it will weaken rapidly. Here in the Piedmont, our rain will continue and at times be heavy. Our wind gusts will mainly run 30 to 40 mph, but some gusts to near 50 mph will be possible.
LEXINGTON, NC
WSLS

New senior home-sharing program location opens in Galax

GALAX, Va. – Seniors looking to enjoy their golden years have other alternatives for living facilities. Leaders with Senior Home Share recently opened a new location in Galax last month. Staff said seniors could get around-the-clock healthcare and food prep while living at home compared to a nursing facility.
GALAX, VA
wataugaonline.com

Blue Ridge Energy Ready to Respond if Severe Weather Causes Outages

Lenoir, North Carolina (September 30, 2022) –Blue Ridge Energy crews and staff are prepared and ready to respond should the severe weather predicted today and this weekend lead to power outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022

Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC

