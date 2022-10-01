Read full article on original website
Arizona is using a 121-year-old law — written more than a decade before it achieved statehood — to enforce a near-total abortion ban
The law banning abortion was created years before Arizona became a state in 1912. The 1901 law only allows abortion if a woman's life is in jeopardy.
Man accused of killing 3 at Planned Parenthood clinic can be forcibly medicated to make him competent to stand trial, judge says
A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. The prosecution of Robert Dear, 64, has stalled because he...
Arizona judge denies Planned Parenthood's request to halt ruling on near-total abortion ban
TUCSON, Ariz. — Planned Parenthood Arizona's requests to halt a Pima County Superior Court's ruling that lifted the injunction on the state's pre-statehood abortion ban has been denied. Last week, a judge ruled that a Civil War-era ban on abortion could go into effect now that the U.S. Supreme...
Man charged with blocking access to Planned Parenthood clinic in New York
A man was arrested Thursday and charged with illegally blocking access to a New York Planned Parenthood clinic that provides reproductive health services, including abortion. Christopher Moscinski, 52, is accused of fastening padlocks and bicycle locks to the gated entrance of the Hempstead facility early July 7. Glue had been poured into some of the locks, according to court documents.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Washington Examiner
White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
Arizona students protest new laws targeting LGBTQ+ community
Arizona high school students on Thursday walked out of class to protest a number of new state laws that took effect Saturday that they say discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. Among the new laws that went into effect are two measures that ban transgender young people from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity and prohibit youth under 18 from accessing gender-affirming surgeries, which are already not recommended for minors.
GEO Group wins legal challenge to California ban on private immigrant prisons
Sept 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday struck down California's ban on privately-run immigrant detention centers in a challenge brought by private prison operator GEO Group Inc (GEO.N) and the Biden administration.
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His Girlfriend
Under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, no one can be put in double jeopardy. It states that:. " nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; "
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
AZFamily
Immigrant rights advocates calling out Gov. Ducey for migrants busing program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Immigrant rights advocates are calling out Gov. Doug Ducey, saying he’s using migrants to score political points. Ducey started a program in May that sends migrants on charter buses from the Arizona-Mexico border to different East Coast cities. Ducey and other Republican governors say they’re doing migrants a favor by busing them while also sending a message to the federal government about the border crisis.
White House calls Idaho abortion laws ‘extreme and backwards’ in response to university memo
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement Tuesday calling Idaho’s abortion laws “extreme and backwards” in response to a memo issued by the University of Idaho cautioning employees not to provide reproductive health counseling to students, including abortion, or risk losing their jobs or face criminal prosecution. “To be clear, nothing under Idaho law justifies the university’s decision to deny students access to contraception. But the situation in Idaho speaks to the unacceptable consequences of extreme abortion bans,” Jean-Pierre said in the statement....
Transgender athlete bill declared ‘unconstitutional’
A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law. The...
One of the last women to get a legal abortion in Arizona tells her story
A young mother talks to CNN about her decision to get an abortion and her anger at politicians getting involved. Days later, almost all abortions in Arizona were banned.
New Arizona law could hurt the evicted tenants it claims to help
Last month, Maricopa County Justice Courts released their eviction counts for July, shocking housing advocates across the state. The county recorded a whopping 6,405 eviction filings, more than at any point since 2008 and a 65% increase since April. This month’s disclosure is even worse: 6,574 eviction filings for August, or nearly 220 per...
Court denies Rokita's motion for expedited decision on Indiana abortion law
A court has denied an appeal by Indiana's chief legal officer against a judge's decision to place the state's new abortion law on hold while a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality proceeds.
If you care about Arizona's dwindling water supply, don't overlook the CAWCD race
It’s near the bottom of the ballot. And with 14 candidates running for five seats, it might be tempting to cast votes at random. The Central Arizona Water Conservation District (CAWCD) might be the most important race you’ve never heard of, but it directly affects your life. Especially now, given the mounting water crisis on the Colorado River.
University of Idaho warned employees not to promote or provide abortion to students amid state's near-total abortion ban
"This is a challenging law for many and has real ramifications for individuals," a spokesperson said after the University of Ida issued the memo.
Tough abortion laws will cost Arizona Republicans more lives. Do they really want that?
Opinion: Arizona Republicans will set back the fight against abortion if they refuse to accept political reality and double down on stringent laws instead. Arizona Republicans are locked in a debate over how to regulate abortion. Gov. Doug Ducey argues for a 15-week ban he signed earlier this year. Attorney...
FBI agents question praying pro-life sidewalk advocate at Minnesota Planned Parenthood
A pro-life sidewalk advocate who spends hours praying before a Minnesota Planned Parenthood was recently questioned by two FBI agents, further contributing to fears that the Biden Department of Justice is targeting pro-life organizations.
