ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Man charged with blocking access to Planned Parenthood clinic in New York

A man was arrested Thursday and charged with illegally blocking access to a New York Planned Parenthood clinic that provides reproductive health services, including abortion. Christopher Moscinski, 52, is accused of fastening padlocks and bicycle locks to the gated entrance of the Hempstead facility early July 7. Glue had been poured into some of the locks, according to court documents.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, AZ
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Washington Examiner

White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Arizona students protest new laws targeting LGBTQ+ community

Arizona high school students on Thursday walked out of class to protest a number of new state laws that took effect Saturday that they say discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. Among the new laws that went into effect are two measures that ban transgender young people from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity and prohibit youth under 18 from accessing gender-affirming surgeries, which are already not recommended for minors.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Politics Local#Arizonans
AZFamily

Immigrant rights advocates calling out Gov. Ducey for migrants busing program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Immigrant rights advocates are calling out Gov. Doug Ducey, saying he’s using migrants to score political points. Ducey started a program in May that sends migrants on charter buses from the Arizona-Mexico border to different East Coast cities. Ducey and other Republican governors say they’re doing migrants a favor by busing them while also sending a message to the federal government about the border crisis.
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho State Journal

White House calls Idaho abortion laws ‘extreme and backwards’ in response to university memo

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement Tuesday calling Idaho’s abortion laws “extreme and backwards” in response to a memo issued by the University of Idaho cautioning employees not to provide reproductive health counseling to students, including abortion, or risk losing their jobs or face criminal prosecution. “To be clear, nothing under Idaho law justifies the university’s decision to deny students access to contraception. But the situation in Idaho speaks to the unacceptable consequences of extreme abortion bans,” Jean-Pierre said in the statement....
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Montana Free Press

Transgender athlete bill declared ‘unconstitutional’

A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law. The...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy