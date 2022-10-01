Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Dallas Baseball Fans Seeing Rangers Tickets Spike as Aaron Judge Closing in on HistoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Texas football has WR recruiting doubts after losing Jonah Wilson
A very surprising de-commitment was announced that serves as a detriment to the wide receiver depth in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion lost a commitment from the fast-rising and touted four-star Spring Dekaney wide receiver Jonah Wilson in the 2023 class before the game on Oct. 1.
Where Texas football ranks in updated ESPN FPI post-Week 5
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football got a much-needed win on Oct. 1 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium over head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas got this convincing win over West Virginia at home in Week 5 by the final score of 38-20.
Daily Athenaeum
Brown concerned for Donaldson, critical of devastating first half in Texas defeat
The West Virginia football team was defeated by the Texas Longhorns 38-20 on the road Saturday. WVU head coach Neal Brown was vocal about the team's poor performance, but first of all was concerned with the health of running back CJ Donaldson. In his first comments following the loss, Brown...
Texas football recruiting 3-Star Vandy TE commit Ke’Morreun Pimpton
This coming weekend won’t be a huge one for Texas football recruiting in terms of the visitor list that is amassing for the home matchup against head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. At least among the 2023 visitors, it looks like there could only be a handful of uncommitted recruits in attendance for Texas-West Virginia this weekend.
WVU star running back carted off the field
Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
Fans, social media reacts to Texas football’s win over WVU
Texas football got a big win over the West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Oct. 1. Head coach Steve Sarkisian got a convincing 38-20 win over head coach Neal Brown and West Virginia at home in a convincing fashion, which was the first win in Big 12 play for Texas.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6
AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
post-register.com
Peoples too much in 49-42 Lockhart loss￼
CONVERSE — Two kickoff recoveries and 366 yards rushing by James Peoples (five touchdowns) were still only enough for Veterans Memorial High School to nip Lockhart, 49-42, Friday night at D.W Rutledge Stadium. The game featured 1,180 yards of offense, but recoveries of an onsides kick and a pop-up...
MySanAntonio
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
7 Austin hotels with amazing pools for your next getaway
You can even book a day pass at these pools.
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30
The Tigers are now 5-0 on the year and face Akins in a district game next week, and then they'll run the gauntlet of Westlake and Lake Travis in back-to-back weeks.
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!
October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
atasteofkoko.com
19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX
Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility
Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
fox7austin.com
Willie Nelson plays at Beto O'Rourke campaign event in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - With Election Day quickly approaching, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke held a campaign event with country music icon Willie Nelson at the Moontower Saloon. . The O'Rourke campaign says over 5,000 people attended. Sporting an Uvalde hat, O'Rourke spoke on a variety of issues including reproductive choice, voter...
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022
Featured speaker, Liz Cheney.Photo courtesy of Texas Tribune. Festival. During The Texas Tribune Festival this year, an estimated 9,000 free and ticketed attendees gathered over three days to hear from more than 350 speakers. Speakers included Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, Wendy Davis, Ted Cruz, Chris Bosh, Lyle Lovett, SNL's Alex Moffat, and Greg Cesar from Austin, Tx.
7 Of The Most 'Wow' Outfits Harry Styles' Fans Are Wearing To His Austin Week Of Concerts
Thousands upon thousands of Harry Styles fans have found their way to Austin, TX for his whole week of concerts, and they're doing so in unique style. Moody Center might be finding remnants of fake feathers and sparkly rhinestones littered about the halls for a while, as Texan's outfits exploded with color and included details like a feathered boa.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
Texas political parties react to governor candidate debate
Democrats and Republicans had different hopes for the outcome of Friday night's governor candidate debate. One side hopes to mobilize the youth vote, the other banks on the economy to bring in ballots.
