ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Poll: Who won the Texas Governor’s Debate?

By Austin Kellerman
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYZWG_0iHShotb00

EDINBURG, Tex. (NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two candidates for governor in Texas debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Did incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott do enough to win your support and hold onto his seat?  Did Democrat Beto O’Rourke have the big night he hoped for to gain the support from enough voters to send him to Austin?  We’re sharing the poll above across the state of Texas to see what debate watchers thought of Friday’s performance.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

The latest Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll conducted last week found Abbott with an 8-point lead over O’Rourke among likely Texas voters.

Of course, the real vote happens on Nov. 8 when voters across Texas head to the ballot box for the general election. Early voting dates vary by location.  The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. You can register here.

If you’d like to see a replay of Friday’s debate, you can click here .  The on-demand video should be available about an hour following the conclusion of the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Ector County political party chairs talk key voter issues ahead of gubernatorial election

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the Texas gubernatorial election weeks away, Yourbasin.com asked two political party chairs in Ector County to weigh on key voter issues. In the first, in-person debate between Democratic contender Beto O’Rourke and Republican Governor Greg Abbott, border security, gun reform, and reproductive rights were among the debated topics. Ector […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
ABC Big 2 News

Gov. Abbott deploys additional resources to Florida

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. “Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian,” […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Lawmakers issue statements on illegal migrants in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Texas legislators have issued statements pointing fingers at the Biden Administration’s open border policies following reports of busses dropping off migrants in Ector County, Texas at a Pilot Convenience Store on I-20.   “I am aware of the reports that illegal migrants are being dropped off in West Odessa and am coordinating […]
WEST ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 Guatemalan nationals plead guilty to human smuggling resulting in death

WASHINGTON (KMID/KPEJ)- On Thursday, Guatemalan nationals Armando Gael-Galicia aka Artemio Diego Andres Gonzalez and Luis Moreno-Gonzalez, 26, and Jose Diego Tercero-Gonzalez, 22, both of whom resided in Texas, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Western District of Texas to conspiracy to transport and harbor aliens for financial gain and resulting in death. At sentencing, […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas responds to rising gas prices

WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas drivers who spoke to ABC Big 2 News say that while the last few months of falling gas prices have been nice, they still think that fueling up is too expensive. “I believe it’s still higher than it should be. If you were to look at the price of […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy