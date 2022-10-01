Read full article on original website
webcenterfairbanks.com
David Pruhs and Valerie Therrien run for mayor of Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - David Pruhs and Valerie Therrien are both running for mayor of the City of Fairbanks. Pruhs said he has committed himself to almost 30 years of public service. “Six years on the city council, four years on the Alaska Real Estate Commission, the Planning Commission and others, and I’ve always worked well with people on these boards and commissions, very well - and I thought, ‘Can I do the job? Am I capable of doing the job of being mayor of Fairbanks?’ and I said, ‘Yes I am.’”
theaviationgeekclub.com
USAF wants to install a small nuclear reactor at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska
Micro-reactors are small nuclear reactors that can produce clean energy and are equipped with built-in safety features that self-adjust to changing conditions and demands to prevent overheating. The Department of the Air Force, in partnership with the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, released a request for proposal for the Eielson Air...
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
Fairbanks, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
webcenterfairbanks.com
29-year-old Bradley West taken into custody
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A pursuit occurred Thursday afternoon in Fairbanks by the Alaska State Troopers (AST) that led to the arrest of 29-year-old Bradley West. A dispatch report confirms at approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, AST attempted to stop a vehicle driven by West. West failed to stop and took off. A short distance later, he collided with a fuel tanker.
unusualplaces.org
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
