FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - David Pruhs and Valerie Therrien are both running for mayor of the City of Fairbanks. Pruhs said he has committed himself to almost 30 years of public service. “Six years on the city council, four years on the Alaska Real Estate Commission, the Planning Commission and others, and I’ve always worked well with people on these boards and commissions, very well - and I thought, ‘Can I do the job? Am I capable of doing the job of being mayor of Fairbanks?’ and I said, ‘Yes I am.’”

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO