The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: What Does a Successful 2022-23 Season Look Like?
The Detroit Red Wings are ready to take the next step in their rebuild after a busy summer. But how do you quantify that next step?. We can do so by setting goals for the season – similar to corporate annual planning. The Red Wings are technically a business, after all.
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom has some competition: Meet all NHL teams' tallest players
Forget the memes of "Hot Girl Summer" — it’s time for "Tall Guy Fall." *No, we are not actually rooting for tall guys to fall. Instead, as baseball season, dominated the past few weeks by the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge’s chase of the American League home run record, turns to hockey season, we’re reminded that the tallest NHL player of all time, 6-9 Zdeno Chara retired this summer, leaving a lanky opening at the, ahem, top.
2023 NHL Draft: Early top 32 rankings
As we await final roster cuts, could be days away from seeing the likes of Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky and Seattle’s Shane Wright make their NHL debuts just months after getting selected at the 2022 NHL draft. So, naturally, it’s a great time to talk about next year’s crop....
5 Bold Bruins Predictions for Krejci, DeBrusk, Zacha & More
After a slow and quiet 2022 offseason for the Boston Bruins, it’s time for the 2022-23 season. There was very little change over with the roster and they are running it back with a lot of the same names from last season. Boston will begin the season minus Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk who are all recovering from offseason surgeries.
Detroit Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: TV channel, time info
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (2-2-0) at Pittsburgh Penguins (1-3-0) Where: Little Caesars Arena. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Radio: None (radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have three more preseason matchups before their regular season begins Oct. 14 vs. the Montreal Canadiens. They beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-0, on Saturday. Pittsburg last to Buffalo, 3-0, on Saturday and have one more preseason game before hosting the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday for their season opener.
Gaudreau to Columbus tops busy summer of NHL player movement
Johnny Hockey moved East, though not as far as everyone thought. The champs out West couldn’t keep the entire band together. And two teams with lengthy playoff droughts made some moves hoping to change that. Johnny Gaudreau joining Columbus headlined a busy offseason of player movement around the NHL....
Red Wings C Andrew Copp (core) believes he could be available for season opener against Canadiens
Red Wings center Andrew Copp re-aggravated a core muscle injury back in August that was nagging him last season, resulting in surgery at that time. The expected timeline for recovery put his availability for the start of the season in question but the veteran told reporters including Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press that he feels that he’s ahead of schedule enough to the point where he could be available on October 14th when they take on Montreal. Copp signed a five-year, $28.125MM contract this summer to serve as Detroit’s second-line center following a career year that saw him put up 21 goals and 32 assists in 72 games.
