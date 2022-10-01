ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Back & Better Than Ever? Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Spotted Together Despite Marriage Drama

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin seem to be carving out quality time for each other now that they have given their marriage one more try. One month after the former model filed for divorce from the Rocky actor, the rekindled couple were spotted sitting together outside of a grocery store in Calabasas on Thursday, September 29.

In photos seen here, Stallone, rocking a black t-shirt and a pair of basketball shorts and Flavin, who kept it causal in a beige t-shirt and jeans combo, were seen in deep conversation and even shared a laugh together.

As OK! previously reported, the couple of 25-years has been rebuilding their relationship following their brief estrangement this summer. "She has been spending time with Sly and they are slowly figuring things out," an insider said of the mother-of-three, who shares daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, with the Rambo actor.

"Communication has been an issue in the past, but they are both working on communicating better," the source continued. "They are amazing together when they are happy."

"Their friends can't imagine them getting a divorce. It really seems they will be able to work things out though. Everyone is happy that they are giving their marriage a second chance," the insider continued.

The source close to the family revealed that Flavin taking the step to actually file for divorce was what Stallone needed to put the effort into their union. "When Jen filed for divorce, she felt she had no option. She felt unheard and was very frustrated," the source said.

"She had been telling Sly that she was going to file, but it seemed he didn't believe her. It pretty much came as a shock to him. He never wanted a divorce," the insider said of the Hollywood hunk's wake up call. "He always wanted to work things out."

TMZ obtained the photos of Stallone and Flavin.

