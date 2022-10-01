ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Bonds
2d ago

he needs to go sit down some where. not married having all them kids. he is a you know what and the women too.

Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon

On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
Nick Cannon Buys Partner Abby De La Rosa A House As She Expects Their 3rd Child: ‘Least I Can Do’

Nick Cannon has purchased a home for one of his pregnant partners: Abby De La Rosa, 31. The comedian and host, 41, got a sweet shout out from Abby via Instagram on Friday, Sept. 2. “Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful,” she wrote over a video of her and Nick’s 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion running through an unfurnished living room. “Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion,” she added, signing off the message from her sons.
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife

Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
Tristan Thompson Encouraged Khloé Kardashian To Get an Embryo Transfer Weeks Before Paternity Scandal

The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians primarily focuses on Khloé Kardashian and the aftermath of dealing with Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. In case you missed it, in the Season 1 finale, Kim Kardashian breaks the news to Khloé that Thompson is having another baby with another woman, who we eventually learn is Maralee Nichols. At the time, no one knew that the Good American founder had done an embryo transfer to welcome a second child with the basketball player.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
