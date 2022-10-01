Read full article on original website
Rickey Bonds
2d ago
he needs to go sit down some where. not married having all them kids. he is a you know what and the women too.
5
hotnewhiphop.com
Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon
On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
Nick Cannon ‘to pay nearly $3M a year in child support’ & two baby mamas will rake in thousands more than the rest
NICK Cannon will soon pay nearly $3 million a year in child support- and two baby mamas will make thousands more than the others, a legal expert has told The U.S. Sun. Nick, 41, just shocked fans by welcoming his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice, with his sixth baby mama, model LaNisha Cole, 40.
Nick Cannon Buys Partner Abby De La Rosa A House As She Expects Their 3rd Child: ‘Least I Can Do’
Nick Cannon has purchased a home for one of his pregnant partners: Abby De La Rosa, 31. The comedian and host, 41, got a sweet shout out from Abby via Instagram on Friday, Sept. 2. “Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful,” she wrote over a video of her and Nick’s 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion running through an unfurnished living room. “Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion,” she added, signing off the message from her sons.
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Nick Cannon's Arizona Baby Mama Brittany Bell Has More Career Titles Than He Has Kids
Nick Cannon fathers nine children, and less than a month before the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on September 14, he announced baby No. 10 on the way with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell. She is the mama of Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, and...
A Month After Breaking Up With Kylie Prew, JoJo Siwa Just Confirmed She's Dating Avery Cyrus Now
The news comes a month after JoJo's previous relationship dissipated, and it seems like she's happy.
Nick Cannon Baby Mamas: Meet All The Women He’s Had Children With
With the entertainer proudly acknowledging his incredibly large brood recently, it may come as no surprise that Nick Cannon just welcomed a surprise 9th child! The 41-year-old TV host took to his Instagram on September 15 to share the exciting news of welcoming his first child, daughter Onyx, with LaNisha Cole.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Tristan Thompson’s baby mama snubs cheating NBA star in new photos on son’s first day of school
TRISTAN Thompson's baby mama has snubbed the NBA star in new photos on their son's first day of school. The former Chicago Bulls player recently welcomed a baby boy with ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, 38, eight months after the birth of his son with fitness model Maralee Nichols, 31. Tristan's ex...
NBA・
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife
Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
Hypebae
Tristan Thompson Encouraged Khloé Kardashian To Get an Embryo Transfer Weeks Before Paternity Scandal
The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians primarily focuses on Khloé Kardashian and the aftermath of dealing with Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. In case you missed it, in the Season 1 finale, Kim Kardashian breaks the news to Khloé that Thompson is having another baby with another woman, who we eventually learn is Maralee Nichols. At the time, no one knew that the Good American founder had done an embryo transfer to welcome a second child with the basketball player.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
Will Smith Makes Rare Appearance In Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Birthday Video: Watch
Will Smith made a rare appearance on video as he celebrated the birthday of Jada Pinkett-Smith, who turned 51 on September 18. The Bad Boys star, 53, was captured singing “Happy Birthday” to his wife of more than 25 years. “I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday. Thank you,” Jada captioned the short clip alongside several heart face emojis.
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
bravotv.com
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
Kim Burrell Tries To Shade Yolanda Adams, But Tamron Hall Shuts Her Down, Respectfully
On Sept. 29, controversial Gospel singer Kim Burrell paid a visit to The Tamron Hall Show where she tried to stir up a little drama on set with the revered talk show host.
CBS News
